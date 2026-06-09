'We Asked for Wheat, Got Bullets': Anger Boils Over In PoK As JAAC Alleges Deadly Crackdown By Pakistani Forces

New Delhi: Tensions have flared across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) accused Pakistani security forces of carrying out a violent crackdown on protesters and mourners, allegedly leaving dozens dead and hundreds injured.

The unrest comes ahead of a major shutdown call issued by the JAAC today, with demonstrations spreading across several parts of the region. According to JAAC leaders, at least 27 protesters were killed, more than 200 people were injured and over 100 individuals were detained during operations conducted by Pakistani military and security personnel.

The committee alleged that security forces opened fire on mourners gathered for a funeral in Rawalakot, triggering widespread anger and fresh protests. The latest demonstrations are linked to growing dissatisfaction over governance issues, economic hardships and demands for the implementation of the Muzaffarabad Agreement.

Voices of Anger From PoK

Videos and statements emerging from the region reflected the depth of public frustration. In one widely circulated message, a young Kashmiri woman questioned Pakistan's treatment of the people of PoJK, saying, "We ask for wheat and electricity and you give us bullets. What kind of sham democracy is this?"

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Another prominent voice from the protest movement, Saqib Ilyasi, a core committee member of the J&K-JAAC, delivered a scathing criticism of Islamabad. "We used to hear that Pakistan made the atom bomb for India. But you couldn't do anything to India. So use it on us in Azad Kashmir and eliminate us all. You humiliate us, oppress us, it's better that you kill us all," he said.

Protesters have described the movement as an "Ailan-e-Jang" or a declaration of war for rights, dignity and accountable governance. Activists claim that residents are increasingly disillusioned with what they describe as political neglect and economic deprivation.

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The unrest intensified after the Supreme Court of Pakistan-administered Kashmir upheld the constitutional protection of 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan. The court ruled that the seats could not be abolished without a constitutional amendment.

The reserved seats are allocated to people who migrated to Pakistan from Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir decades ago and are intended to represent communities displaced by the region's long-running conflict.

The ruling, delivered ahead of JAAC's planned protest campaign, sparked fresh political tensions. According to officials, clashes between supporters of the outlawed JAAC and security forces on Sunday left at least seven people dead, including four security personnel.

With protests continuing and allegations of excessive force mounting, the situation in PoJK remains volatile. The developments have once again drawn attention to growing discontent within the region, where demonstrators say their demands for basic rights, affordable utilities and political representation have gone unanswered.

Demonstrations in Rawalakot Turn Violent

Tensions reached a breaking point on Sunday afternoon during a demonstration in Rawalakot. AAC activists gathered to raise slogans against the Pakistani government and the military establishment, demanding immediate economic relief.

The peaceful protest quickly turned chaotic when Pakistani Army personnel and Rangers allegedly opened fire on the crowd. Reports indicate that four individuals sustained severe injuries during the gunfire and were subsequently rushed to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalakot for urgent medical treatment. This confrontation has severely aggravated an already volatile atmosphere where anti-government sentiment has been simmering for months.

State Crackdown and Anti-Terror Ban

In an effort to completely suppress the demonstrations ahead of a massive planned "Long March" to the regional capital of Muzaffarabad, the government labeled the peaceful rights alliance a terrorist organisation.

Furthermore, the government has taken direct legal action against the movement's leadership. The AAC has reportedly been labeled a terrorist organization, and its official headquarters have been sealed shut by Pakistani Rangers. Local critics argue these extreme tactics are designed to fracture the protest network and block information sharing.