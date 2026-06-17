'We Cannot Be Closer Than We Are': Trump Says India-US Has the 'Best Relationship'

Evian, France: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the relationship between the United States and India as exceptionally strong, stating that New Delhi has complete flexibility in its dealings with Washington while underscoring an unparalleled personal and national bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We've always had tremendous relationships in terms of employment with India. They are very talented people…India can do anything they want with us. We have the best relationship. We cannot be closer than we are -- both him and I, and our nations. But it really starts with the two of us, we cannot be closer," Trump said during discussions at the G7 Summit.

The remarks came as the two leaders held their first in-person meeting in over 16 months on the sidelines of the summit. The encounter, which began with a warm handshake during Tuesday’s G7 outreach session, marked a significant step toward stabilizing relations between the world’s two largest democracies following periods of trade frictions and geopolitical challenges.

By Wednesday, the conversations had shifted to substantive issues. Trump reportedly described Modi as “calm and cool” as the pair delved into key bilateral priorities.

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The White House had indicated beforehand that advancing the proposed India-US trade agreement would be a central focus. Negotiations on the deal are now in their final stages, with officials expecting completion in the coming weeks. The two countries had already secured an interim trade agreement in February following a year of intensive talks.

Energy cooperation emerged as another major pillar of the discussions. Sources said both sides are eager to forge a long-term partnership in the sector, with particular emphasis on expanding US energy exports to India. Talks also covered the volatile situation in West Asia and security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil and gas shipments, amid ongoing tensions that have disrupted supply chains and maritime trade.

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The meeting holds added importance given the strategic stakes. India, a major energy importer, is looking to diversify its sources, while the US sees opportunities to boost exports and deepen defence and economic ties with a key Indo-Pacific partner.