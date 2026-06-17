Rare 250-Year-Old Tulsidas Manuscript of Ramcharitmanas to be Conserved in Museum in Lord Ram's Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: A rare handwritten manuscript of Goswami Tulsidas’ epic Ramcharitmanas, dating back over 250 years, is set to become a prized exhibit at Ayodhya’s International Ramkatha Museum following its acquisition and planned conservation.

The manuscript, believed to have been written around 1768 AD, spans nearly 650 pages meticulously inscribed on traditional handmade paper using distinctive red and black inks. Despite visible signs of aging and damage from termite infestation over the centuries, cultural experts regard it as an invaluable literary and historical artifact that offers deep insights into the devotional tradition surrounding Lord Ram.

The manuscript was acquired by the museum as part of its ambitious “Ramayana Manuscript Collection Yajna” project, an initiative aimed at locating, preserving, and showcasing ancient texts related to the Ramayana. Once conserved using modern scientific methods, it is expected to draw significant interest from scholars, researchers, and devotees visiting the holy city.

This acquisition is being seen as a major milestone in efforts to protect India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. The manuscript’s arrival is anticipated to further enhance Ayodhya’s status as a global center for Ramayana studies and pilgrimage. Conservation work is expected to begin soon, ensuring that this treasured piece of devotional literature remains accessible for future generations.

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A Living Link to Devotional Literature

Composed in the 16th century in Awadhi, Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas is one of the most influential retellings of the Ramayana, blending profound devotion (bhakti) with accessible poetry that has shaped north Indian culture, literature, and religious practices for centuries. While older originals or early copies exist (with some fragments preserved and even recognized by UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register), this 18th-century manuscript represents a key link in the long chain of handwritten transmission before the advent of print.

Its arrival at the Ayodhya museum, located in the sacred city associated with Lord Ram, underscores a deliberate effort to centralize and showcase Ramayana-related heritage. Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Director of the museum, described it as a valuable addition due to its antiquity, linguistic style, and craftsmanship, offering both literary and cultural depth.

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What It Means for India’s Preservation of Ancient Texts

This development comes amid a broader national push to safeguard India’s vast manuscript wealth – estimated in the millions across private collections, temples, and institutions. Many ancient texts face threats from climate, pests, neglect, and modernization.

Key implications include:

Institutional Momentum: Projects like the museum’s planned conservation centre highlight growing investment in scientific preservation techniques, such as chemical treatment, lamination with archival materials, and controlled storage. Similar efforts, including those by the National Mission for Manuscripts and ASI, are gaining traction.

Cultural Rejuvenation: Placing such artifacts in public-accessible yet secure spaces like Ayodhya promotes education, research, and tourism while fostering pride in India’s intellectual traditions. It bridges devotional practice with scholarly study.

Challenges and Opportunities: Experts note that while digital archiving and UNESCO recognitions help raise awareness, sustained funding, trained conservators, and public participation remain crucial. Private donations, like this one, demonstrate how grassroots involvement can complement government initiatives.

Global Context: With Ramcharitmanas manuscripts already gaining international recognition, India positions itself as a steward of shared civilizational heritage, potentially inspiring similar efforts for other regional epics and philosophical texts.

This acquisition not only protects a tangible piece of history but also reinforces a vital message: India’s ancient knowledge systems are not relics of the past but living resources that deserve active care. As conservation work begins on the manuscript, it stands as a symbol of renewed commitment to preserving the written word that has sustained Indian civilization for millennia. The museum plans to display the conserved manuscript under appropriate conditions, allowing visitors to connect with Tulsidas’s timeless verses in the heart of Ayodhya.