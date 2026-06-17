'We Met In A Hotel & We Fell In Love, Deeply In Love': Trump Reveals His 'Chemistry' And 'Good Relationship' With Egypt President

Evian: Is Trump in love with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi? US President Donald Trump has once again grabbed international attention with his diplomatic talks on the global stage. The latest addition to his bizarre comments came on Wednesday on the sidelines of the G7 Summit when he met Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

During the bilateral meeting, Trump was asked by reporters if he supports Egypt's water security. Trump gave an exaggerated response to this query, stating that he supports Egypt and that Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is his “friend from day one”.

Recalling the 2016 US Presidential campaign when he was contesting against Hillary Clinton, Trump said, “I met him early in the campaign when Crooked Hillary and I were running against each other, right, and I was told that the President of Egypt is here. That was a big deal."

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