'We’re Going To Win': Trump Warns Iran of Rapid Infrastructure Takeout, Claims Decisive Military Gains & Nuclear Concessions

Washington, D.C.: President Donald Trump issued a forceful update on U.S. actions against Iran, declaring that the country no longer poses a nuclear threat while highlighting extensive military successes and warning of even swifter action if diplomacy fails.

Trump stated that Iran has been stripped of its naval and air capabilities, with its entire fleet of 159 ships now at the bottom of the sea. “They don’t have a single airplane. They don’t have radar,” he said. He credited U.S. naval operations, including a near-total blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, with helping stabilize global oil prices by disrupting Iranian shipments.

“We took out so much oil that people didn’t even realize it,” Trump added, noting operations conducted without radar detection after Iranian systems were destroyed. He described the blockade as “the greatest blockade anyone has ever seen,” during which not one ship passed for two months.

On the nuclear front, Trump emphasized his core objective: preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He said the U.S. is set to receive enriched nuclear material, which he referred to as “the ‘dust’”, and noted that multiple Iranian regimes have effectively been dismantled. “The first regime is gone. The second regime is gone. And I think the third regime is more reasonable, but we’ll find out,” he said.

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“I’m not looking for regime change, although this is regime change.”

While expressing preference for a diplomatic deal, Trump delivered a stark warning about America’s ability to escalate. “We’re going to win one way or the other. We’re going to make a deal or we’re going to finish the job, okay. And it won’t be tough to finish the job,” he said. He continued: “I’d rather make a deal, because I don’t want to affect 91 million people. We can knock down their bridges in one hour. We can take out their energy supply… We can take out their electricity and power-generating plants in a small part of an afternoon. Every plant will be gone. And they know that.”

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The president also addressed cryptocurrency policy, taking credit for a shift he observed in the previous administration. He claimed the Biden administration moved from strong opposition, including what he called the “weaponization of government” against the industry, to becoming “totally pro-crypto” as polls shifted.

“They dropped all investigations of everybody. They allowed people to come out of jail,” Trump said. He reaffirmed his own support for the sector, noting he maintains distance from his family’s involvement to focus on presidential duties.

“This office is a much higher calling,” he said.