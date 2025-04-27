Islamabad: Pakistan 's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, has triggered controversy with his shocking assertion that the concept of ‘jihad’ in its militant form was introduced to Pakistan by the West. According to Asif, Pakistan had no history of religious extremism until it aligned with Western powers during the Cold War era, particularly to support the Afghan jihad against the Soviet Union. Asif argued that the alliance marked the beginning of radicalisation in the region.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Defence Minister's remarks linking jihad with the West has raised eyebrows across globe, especially Western countries, who called it an attempt to shift the blame of promoting terrorism to West. On the other hand, the statement has also thrown spotlight on the Western countries for their role in promoting extremism.

Amidst a growing tension with India in the backdrop of the recent barbaric terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the claim has led to a heated discussion, with many questioning the accuracy of Asif's assertion. Experts stated that while it is true that Pakistan's relationship with extremism has been multifaceted, it is also true that the country's history of radicalisation is deeply intertwined with its own internal dynamics and external influences.

Pak's Defence Minister Acknowledged Backing, Funding Terrorism

“Apparently, the West invented jihad and Pakistan just accidentally became a hub for extremism,” the Pakistan Defence Minister stated.

In a shocking admission, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also acknowledged that Pakistan has been supporting, backing, and funding terrorism for three decades. In a recent interview with a foreign media, Asif stated that this was a mistake that the country is suffering from. Asif's remarks came after a TV anchor asked him about Pakistan's history of backing, funding, and supporting terrorist organisations.

Asif's admission is important, as it marks a rare instance of a Pakistani official acknowledging the country's role in supporting terrorism. Asif attributed Pakistan's actions to its alliance with the United States and other Western countries, stating that Pakistan was doing "dirty work" for these countries. However, he emphasized that this was a mistake and that Pakistan is now suffering the consequences.

Asif's claimed that the West introduced the concept of militant jihad to Pakistan is claimed to be rooted in the country's experience during the Cold War. During this period, Pakistan played a crucial role in supporting the Afghan mujahideen fighters against the Soviet Union. The US and other Western powers allegedly provided major financial and military aid to Pakistan, which in turn supported the mujahideen fighters.

The alliance had far-reaching consequences, including the rise of extremist groups in the region. The influx of foreign fighters and the spread of militant ideology contributed to the radicalisation of Pakistani society. Several argued that this period marked the beginning of Pakistan's troubles with extremism, and that the country's subsequent experience with terrorism is a direct result of its involvement in the Afghan jihad.

Narrative Designed To Deflect Attention?

Asif's claim on terrorism in Pakistan raises more questions than answers. Is it really possible that Pakistan, a country with a long history of militant groups and sectarian violence, was completely innocent of extremist tendencies before its alliance with the West? Or is Asif's claim a convenient narrative designed to deflect attention from Pakistan's own role in promoting extremism?

Asif's claim that the West introduced militant jihad to Pakistan is a gross oversimplification of the country's history with extremism. Pakistan has a long history of militant groups operating on its soil, and its security forces have often been criticised for their ties to these groups.

Moreover, Pakistan's own policies and actions have contributed majorly to the rise of extremism in the region. The country's support for militant groups in Kashmir and Afghanistan, for example, has been well-documented. It was disingenuous, therefore, for Asif to claim that the West is solely responsible for Pakistan's extremist problems.

While it is true that the West played an important role in supporting the Afghan mujahideen fighters against the Soviet Union, it is also true that this support was not without its consequences. The influx of foreign fighters and the spread of militant ideology contributed to the radicalisation of Pakistani society.

However, to suggest that the West is solely responsible for Pakistan's extremist problems is a gross exaggeration. Pakistan's own internal dynamics, including its history of military rule and sectarian tensions, have played a major role in shaping its experience with extremism.

Pakistan's Relationship With Extremism

Pakistan has a long history of militant groups operating on its soil, and its security forces have often been criticized for their ties to these groups. The country has been claiming that it is also true that Pakistan has taken steps to counter extremism, including military operations against militant groups and efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

Asif's claim that Pakistan had no history of religious extremism until it aligned with Western powers oversimplifies the country's complex relationship with extremism. While it is true that the country's involvement in the Afghan jihad contributed to the rise of extremist groups, it is also true that Pakistan's own internal dynamics, including its history of military rule and sectarian tensions, have played a significant role in shaping its experience with extremism.

Implications of Asif's Claim

Asif's claim has huge implications for Pakistan's relationship with the West and its own internal dynamics. By blaming the West for introducing militant jihad to Pakistan, Asif attempted to shift the narrative away from Pakistan's own role in promoting extremism. However, this claim also raised questions about Pakistan's accountability and its willingness to confront its own role in promoting extremism.

The claim also has implications for Pakistan's relations with other countries, particularly in the West. By suggesting that the West was responsible for Pakistan's extremism, Asif's claim may be seen as an attempt to deflect criticism of Pakistan's own policies and actions.