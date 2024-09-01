Published 23:43 IST, September 1st 2024
What Caused Ex-Iranian President Raisi's Helicopter Crash, Probe Finds
Iranian probe finds that former President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter was crashed in May due to poor climatic conditions. He along with seven others were killed.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
Ex-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crashed due to poor climatic conditions | Image: AP
