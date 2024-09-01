sb.scorecardresearch
  • What Caused Ex-Iranian President Raisi's Helicopter Crash, Probe Finds

Published 23:43 IST, September 1st 2024

What Caused Ex-Iranian President Raisi's Helicopter Crash, Probe Finds

Iranian probe finds that former President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter was crashed in May due to poor climatic conditions. He along with seven others were killed.

Ex-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crashed due to poor climatic conditions
Ex-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crashed due to poor climatic conditions | Image: AP
