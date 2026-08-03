What Is Happening in Nepal Right Now: Curfew in Force After Clashes Leave 3 Dead, PM Appeals for Calm

Nepal is currently under tension as violent clashes between two community groups continue to unsettle the country's southern plains. So far, three people have died, curfews are active in several districts, and security forces remain on alert as the government tries to bring the situation under control.

How the Trouble Started

The trouble began on Sunday in a village in Sunsari district, close to the border with India. Reports say a dispute broke out over loud music and flags during a religious procession. The disagreement quickly turned into a clash between groups from two different communities.

Police stepped in to control the crowd and, in the process, opened fire. Two men died on the spot. Officials said the police used force to try to stop the situation from getting worse, but it led to loss of life instead.

The unrest did not stop there. On Thursday, a third man died during a protest in Siraha, a district near Sunsari, even though a curfew was already in place at the time.

Advertisement

Current Situation on the Ground

Right now, curfews are active across Sunsari and nearby areas as authorities try to stop further fighting and protect people and property. Streets in the affected areas are largely empty, with security forces patrolling to prevent new clashes.

Nepal's Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, addressed the nation on Thursday. This was one of his first major public speeches since he took charge of the government in March. He asked citizens, local leaders, political parties, and the media to stay calm and avoid actions that could make the situation worse.

Advertisement

In his message, the Prime Minister said the government wants to bring back peace, harmony, and unity in the country. He promised that a fair and open investigation would take place, and that anyone found responsible for the violence would face legal action.

A police spokesperson said officers have been placed on high alert in the affected areas. He added that the police are trying to protect public property and control the situation while using as little force as possible.

What Happens Next

Nepal is a country with a mix of communities living together, and such incidents raise concern about peace between different groups. The southern part of the country, where this violence broke out, is known for having communities living close to each other, and small disagreements can sometimes turn into bigger conflicts if not handled carefully.

This is not the first time Nepal has seen unrest in recent months. Earlier in 2025, the country witnessed large youth-led protests over government decisions, which also turned violent and led to major political changes, including a change in national leadership.

For now, curfews remain in place in the affected districts as security forces try to bring the situation under control. The government has promised an investigation, but it is still unclear how long it will take or what actions will follow.