Updated 10 June 2026 at 08:35 IST What Is Saronic Corsair? The 24-Ft Sea Drone Behind Dramatic US Helicopter Crew Rescue Near Strait of Hormuz An autonomous surface vessel named the Saronic Corsair successfully rescued two US Army helicopter crew members after their aircraft was shot down in the Middle East. This marks the first known US use of an unmanned vessel for a maritime personnel recovery.