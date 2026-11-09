White House on Lockdown After Vehicle Rams Lafayette Square; Suspect Clashes With Secret Service & National Guard, 2 Arrested

Washington: The White House press area was placed under temporary lockdown Monday morning after a driver crashed a silver sedan into a security barrier or sign at the north end of Lafayette Square Park, then physically clashed with U.S. Secret Service agents and National Guard troops, according to reports. The Secret Service has arrested two people following the incident, Fox News reported.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10 a.m. ET on November 9, 2026. Video footage captured by a journalist shows the smoking silver sedan on a brick walkway just north of the White House. Secret Service officers and National Guard personnel surrounded the vehicle; someone can be heard shouting “Get on the ground!” as the driver fought with officers while being removed from the car.

Secret Service agents ordered journalists in the West Wing to remain inside the briefing room as a precaution. The vehicle reportedly did not approach the White House gates, which are more than a block away.

According to reports, the suspect was detained and the situation was contained. President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time, reports said. It was not immediately clear why the driver crashed, whether the act was intentional, if charges would be filed, or if other parts of the complex beyond the press area were locked down. No injuries to officers were reported in initial accounts.

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Some reports indicated a possible second individual was also taken into custody in the area. The Secret Service and Washington Metropolitan Police Department are investigating. Authorities have not released the driver’s identity or a motive.

Journalists were later allowed to leave the West Wing and return to outdoor positions once the immediate response concluded, reports said. The incident remains under investigation.