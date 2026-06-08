Who is Nithya Raman? The Indian-American Progressive Surging Past Reality Star Spencer Pratt in the L.A. Mayoral Race

The race to decide who will lead Los Angeles has taken an unexpected turn. Days after the primary voting concluded, City Councilmember Nithya Raman has pulled off a major comeback, surging into second place and overtaking conservative reality television star Spencer Pratt.

This dramatic shift positions Raman, a progressive, Indian-American urban planner, for a potential November showdown against incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. While initial election-night tallies heavily favored Pratt, a slow and steady wave of late-counted mail-in ballots has completely flipped the leaderboard.

Who is Nithya Raman?

Born in Kerala, India, Raman moved to the United States with her family when she was six years old. She built a highly distinguished career in public policy and urban development long before entering the chaotic arena of Los Angeles politics.

Academic Foundations: She holds a bachelor's degree in political theory from Harvard University and a master's degree in urban planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

International & Local Impact: Raman spent years working on poverty alleviation and infrastructure issues, notably founding Transparent Chennai in India to help slum dwellers access basic sanitation. Upon returning to Southern California, she co-founded a grassroots homelessness coalition in her neighborhood.

A Historic First: In 2020, Raman made history by defeating an entrenched incumbent to become the first South Asian woman ever elected to the Los Angeles City Council. Running as a proud progressive with strong backing from grassroots left-wing organisations, she currently chairs the city's critical Housing and Homelessness Committee.

The Dramatic Lead Change

When the polls closed on Tuesday night, early results gave Spencer Pratt, best known for his role on the reality show The Hills, a seemingly comfortable 8.1-point advantage over Raman. However, as election workers meticulously processed mail-in ballots over the weekend, Raman continuously narrowed the gap.

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By Sunday evening, the latest data release showed that Raman had officially erased the deficit. She now holds a narrow lead of roughly 3,100 votes (0.4 percentage points) over Pratt. With an estimated 150,000 ballots left to be counted, the race remains exceptionally tight, but the momentum is firmly on Raman’s side. Because Los Angeles municipal elections are nonpartisan, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election runoff, regardless of political party.

Deciphering California's Slow Vote Count

The days-long delay in finalizing the results has frustrated candidates and voters alike, with Pratt even posting memes online mocking the process. However, election experts emphasize that the slow pace is a deliberate feature of California law designed to maximize voter participation.

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The state automatically sends a mail-in ballot to every single registered voter. By law, as long as a ballot is postmarked by Election Day, it must be counted if it arrives within seven days. Because Los Angeles County processes these millions of ballots roughly in the order they are received, the final batches heavily favor progressives. Data consistently shows that younger, left-leaning voters are far more likely to hold onto their ballots and drop them off at the absolute last minute.

High-Stakes Legal and National Drama

The changing vote totals have caught the attention of national figures, sparking sharp political conflict. Pointing to the shifting numbers, Donald Trump publicly alleged fraud without presenting any evidence. He claimed that California’s system was being manipulated to push conservative candidates, including Pratt and Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, out of the running.

Adding to the tension, federal investigations and scrutiny into the state's voter rolls and primary processing have mounted, injecting intense national spotlight into a local city election.

Two Visions for the Future of Los Angeles

If Raman maintains her second-place standing, the November general election will become a pure ideological debate between two different styles of Democratic governance. Raman launched her mayoral campaign to challenge Bass from the progressive left, running on a platform focused on aggressively expanding affordable housing, scaling up infrastructure repairs, and protecting entertainment industry jobs.

If Pratt manages to mount a late-count comeback, he will offer a stark, conservative challenge to the city's political establishment. Campaigning as an outsider, Pratt has focused heavily on cracking down on crime and homelessness, while fiercely criticizing Bass’s emergency management during the catastrophic January 2025 Pacific Palisades wildfires, a disaster that destroyed Pratt's own home.

No matter who wins the second spot, the upcoming campaign will serve as a definitive trial for Karen Bass’s political survival and her vision for Los Angeles.