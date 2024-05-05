Advertisement

Jerusalem: As the Israel-Hamas conflict nears seven months completion, thousands of Israelis on Saturday hit the streets, demanding release of hostages and resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Among the protesters were families of hostages abducted by Hamas, which included protests and statements made by both the Hostage and Missing Families Forum as well as by Forum Tivka. The protesters called for Israel to continue to negotiate a hostage deal with Hamas to see their loved ones again.

(AP photo)

Protesters Demand Netanyahu's Resignation

According to media reports, Forum Tivka challenged Netanyahu and demanded his resignation stating, “If you cannot withstand the pressure and order an IDF victory, please stand up and resign.”

(AP photo)

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Palestinian militant group Hamas was in Cairo to hold talks on cease-fire talks with Israel. Though Western media reported “noticeable progress," an Israeli official downplayed the possibility for a full end to the war against Hamas.

Peace Deal

Several countries have intervened in the conflict, mounting pressure on both the sides to reach a peace deal. News agency AP quoted a demonstrator, Roi Tzohar, as saying "The most important thing is to bring the hostages back and to get humanitarian aid into Gaza.

(AP photo)

"The Israeli people are hostages to the right-wing government and the people of Gaza are hostages of Hamas," Tzohar added. In recent days, Egyptian and US mediators have hinted signs of compromise, but probability for a cease-fire deal remain uncertain with the key question hanging whether Israel put an end to the war without achieving its stated goal of destroying Hamas completely.

Crisis in Gaza

At the same time, Hamas has called for a complete end to the war and demanded withdrawal of all Israeli security forces from Gaza. So far, the war has resulted in the killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians, according to Gaza’s local health officials.

The conflict also led to widespread destruction and plunged the territory into an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. The war began on October 7, when militant group Hamas unleashed an attack on southern Israel, abducting about 250 people and leaving around 1,200, mostly civilians, dead. Israel claims that militants still hold around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

