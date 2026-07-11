'Will Avenge Blood': Mojtaba Khamenei Issues First Statement After Father's Funeral
Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first statement following the funeral of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in US-Israeli airstrikes in February.
- World News
- 2 min read
Tehran: Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday issued his first statement following the funeral of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in US-Israeli airstrikes in February. He pledged to avenge the blood of the martyrs killed in the war.
In a message on social media, Mojtaba Khamenei wrote, "We pledge to avenge your pure blood and the blood of all the martyrs of these two [recent] wars by taking revenge against the criminal, disgraceful murderers. This vengeance is what our nation is demanding, and this must definitely be done."
He added, “The criminal, disgraceful murderers of the martyred Leader, whose names are fully documented from the highest to the lowest ranks, will carry their dream of a peaceful death in bed to the grave.”
The Supremo also pledged to safeguard his martyred leader's legacy, to steadfastly traverse the path he laid out, and to fear no hardships along the way.
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Stating that martyr Khamenei was Hussaini in character, Mojtaba said, "Martyr Khamenei lived by the example of Imam Hussain. Martyr Khamenei sacrificed his blood on the path of the Hussaini school of thought as he was martyred."
He added, "Our nation seeks to take revenge for the blood of Hussain."
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The Assassination Of Khamenei
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on 28 February, 2026, the first day of the war between US-Israel and Iran.
He was assassinated as US-Israel airstrikes hit his residence amid ‘Operation Epic Fury’. A satellite image showed thick plumes of black smoke emanating from the Iranian leader's compound following the attack.
US President Donald Trump claimed that Khamenei was unable to avoid US intelligence and their "highly-sophisticated" tracking systems. Khamenei's body is said to have been found in the rubbles after his residence collapsed to the ground following the airstrike.