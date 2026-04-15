‘Will Completely Block Gulf Trade If…’: Iran's Big Warning Amid US Naval Blockade Of Hormuz

Tehran: Iran on Wednesday threatened to choke off trade routes across the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and Red Sea if Washington continues its naval blockade on Iranian ports, sharply escalating tensions even as diplomatic efforts to extend the US-Iran ceasefire are ongoing.

In a stern warning, Ali Abdollahi, the commander of Iran’s joint military headquarters, said that Tehran would respond forcefully if the blockade remains in place.

“Iran will act decisively to defend its sovereignty and national interests,” Abdollahi said, according to Iranian state media. He warned that if Iranian ships are prevented from entering or leaving ports, Tehran could retaliate by halting all regional imports and exports.

The commander of Iran's joint military command warned that Iran would completely block exports and imports across the Persian Gulf region, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea if the US military does not lift its blockade.

Advertisement

"Iran will act with strength to defend its national sovereignty and its interests," Ali Abdollahi said, adding that the blockade is “a prelude to violating the ceasefire.”

US Blockade of Hormuz

The threat comes after the US started blocking vessels headed to or departing from Iranian ports, while insisting that commercial shipping bound for other Gulf states would not be affected.

Advertisement

According to American officials, the blockade is aimed solely at cutting off Iran’s maritime trade and does not restrict broader navigation in the Gulf

Efforts At Mediation