'Will Get Much Worse' If Ships Attacked Again: Trump Warns Iran of Tougher Response

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) warned Iran that American military action would intensify if Tehran continues attacks on commercial vessels.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “This is in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran. It happens again, it will get much worse!” He also shared an image of the aftermath of US strikes in Chabahar, Iran.

The warning came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces had begun additional strikes against Iran aimed at reducing Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

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"The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway," it added.

Meanwhile, Trump said Iran had contacted him seeking a deal following repeated US strikes in the region, but questioned whether Tehran was "worthy" of reaching an agreement, CNN reported.

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Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Trump said, "They called a little while ago, they want to make a deal so badly. I just don't know if they're worthy of making a deal."

According to CNN, Trump earlier on Wednesday declared the ceasefire between the two countries "over" after Iran struck multiple vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the United States responded with retaliatory strikes.

"Every time they hit us, we hit them 20," Trump said.

The latest US action followed a CENTCOM operation on July 7, when American forces carried out strikes against Iran, hitting more than 80 targets with precision munitions in response to alleged Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said the strikes targeted Iranian air defence systems, command-and-control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities and more than 60 small boats operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military said the operation was aimed at degrading Iran's ability to carry out further attacks on international shipping.

The US had alleged that Iran targeted three commercial vessels passing through the strategic waterway -- the Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan and Liberia-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity.

Calling the alleged attacks a violation of the ceasefire agreement, CENTCOM said, "The unwarranted aggression by Iranian forces is a clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire and undermines freedom of navigation."

"CENTCOM forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed," it added.

Meanwhile, Iran's southern port city of Chabahar experienced power cuts following the latest US strikes, according to CNN citing Iranian state media.

Iran's state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that around 10 explosions were heard in Chabahar and the nearby coastal city of Konarak.