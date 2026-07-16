Drunk, Enraged, and Armed: Ghaziabad Man Shot Dead by Son Over Rs 150 Crore Property Dispute

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old man was shot dead by his own son at their home in Ghaziabad following a dispute over property reportedly worth around Rs 150 crore.

The victim, identified as Hariom Chaudhary, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

The incident took place in Budana village in the Modinagar area on Wednesday night, where an argument broke out after Hariom confronted his allegedly intoxicated son, Nikhil, over his drinking habits triggering the enraged son to pull out a pistol and open fire at his father.

The accused reportedly fired around four rounds before fleeing the scene with the pistol.

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According to preliminary information, Hariom was an affluent farmer who owned around 75 bighas of land in Modinagar along with a market on the Delhi-Meerut Road, and his total assets are estimated to be worth approximately Rs 150 crore.

Further, as per reports, he had reportedly already given his son 25 bighas of land and shops in the market. However, the accused allegedly wanted the remaining land to be transferred to his name as well, and Hariom reportedly refused, allegedly telling his son that he feared the property would be squandered due to his drinking habits and other indulgences.

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Following the incident, an FIR has been registered, and efforts are underway to track down Nikhil, who fled after the shooting with the weapon used in the crime.

"Upon investigation by the police at the scene, it was determined that Hariom, aged approximately 52 years, was shot by his son Nikhil, aged approximately 32 years, resulting in his death at the spot," police said.