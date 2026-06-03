'You're F***ing Crazy': Trump Admits to Abusing Netanyahu In Tense Phone Call Over Lebanon Attacks

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he confronted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a tense telephone conversation over Israel's military operations in Lebanon, admitting to calling the Israeli leader "f***ing crazy".

Appearing on the New York Post's 'Pod Force One' podcast, Trump was questioned about reports that he used profanity during discussions concerning the operations in Lebanon.

The intense diplomatic exchange occurred as Washington attempted to salvage fragile negotiations with Iran and prevent a broader regional escalation. Tensions had mounted after Tehran suspended talks with the US to protest the Lebanese campaign, claiming continued assaults endangered ceasefire prospects.

"I did," Trump said when asked if he had referred to Netanyahu as “f***ing crazy.”

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The US President maintained, however, that he was not enraged during the exchange.

"I wouldn't say angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon, you know," Trump clarified.

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An earlier report by Axios indicated that the US President's frustration grew following Israeli military operations in Lebanon and subsequent orders for strikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut's southern suburbs.

According to that report, Trump accused Netanyahu of undermining diplomatic peace efforts and deepening Israel's international isolation.

An American official cited Trump as telling the Israeli Prime Minister: “You're f***ing crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

Another source with knowledge of the discussion stated that Trump demanded: “What the f**k are you doing?”

Trump did not dispute those specific disclosures during his podcast appearance, instead acknowledging that his concerns centred on the ongoing hostilities in Lebanon.

"At some point I said, Bibi, we got to stop this. We got to stop it," Trump remarked.

The high-stakes phone call coincided with a highly volatile diplomatic period. Iran has repeatedly maintained that it will refuse a comprehensive agreement with Washington unless any prospective ceasefire framework includes Lebanon.

Tehran contends that the conflict in Lebanon and targeted strikes against Hezbollah remain inseparable from broader negotiations involving Iran and the United States.

The current diplomatic rift widened after Israel carried out strikes against Hezbollah-affiliated targets in Beirut's southern suburbs and expanded ground manoeuvres across southern Lebanon.

Following the confrontation, Trump publicised the discussion, asserting that Israel would scale back its intended operations near the Lebanese capital.

"I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu," Trump announced via Truth Social, claiming that “there will be no Troops going to Beirut.”

The US President further alleged that Hezbollah had communicated through intermediaries an agreement to cease attacks against Israel.

Those assurances unravelled within hours as both sides launched renewed strikes.

In a statement released after the telephone call, Netanyahu affirmed that Israel would press ahead with military operations in southern Lebanon, warning that targeting Beirut remained an active option if Hezbollah continued launching projectiles into Israeli territory.

"Our position remains the same," Netanyahu declared.

During his podcast interview, Trump dismissed assertions that Netanyahu had manipulated him into initiating military action against Iran.

"I mean, I'm the one that started it," Trump asserted. “I started because we can't let them have a nuclear weapon.”

“Now that pertains to Israel because they probably would have been the first one to get hit. There would be no Israel. Tell you what, if there wasn't me, there would be no Israel right now.”

Meanwhile, the conflict in the Gulf intensified significantly on Wednesday as Iran launched strikes against Kuwait, prompting US forces to carry out fresh military counter-operations near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, dampening hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough.

Kuwait implemented an emergency suspension of flights at its international airport after Iranian drones and missiles struck airport infrastructure and diplomatic areas. Kuwaiti authorities confirmed the bombardment killed one person, injured more than 60 others, and caused severe structural damage.

The strikes occurred hours after Iranian media claimed the Revolutionary Guards had targeted the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, an American airbase, and a marine vessel identified as the Panaya. However, US Central Command stated its installations were not breached, adding that multiple Iranian ballistic missiles failed to hit their targets.