You Will be Arrested, Deported: US Warns Foreign Nationals To Register Under Federal Law | Image: AP

Washington DC: The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a stern reminder to all foreign nationals residing in the country for over 30 days to comply with federal registration requirements. In a statement released Friday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem asserted that the deadline to register under the ‘Alien Registration Act’ is April 11 (local time).

The law mandates that all non-citizens who have been in the United States for more than 30 days must register with federal authorities. Noem further emphasised that non-compliance is considered a criminal offense, with consequences including "arrest, fines, deportation, never to return to the country again."

"President Trump and I have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy your freedom and live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested, fined, deported, never to return to our country again," Noem said during the media briefing.

WATCH| Why This Unnecessary Row Over Illegal Deportees Being Sent Back In Chains And Handcuffs? Asks Arnab

The DHS Secretary further emphasised the Trump administration's firm stance on enforcing immigration laws. She further highlighted that the current administration believes that full compliance with immigration regulations is necessary to maintain order, prevent potential threats, and protect the general public.

"The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws—we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans," Noem added.

DHS Guidelines:

As per the Department of Homeland Security, anyone present in the country for over 30 days or more as of April without proof of registration must register under the given deadline.

Arrivals on or after April 11, 2025: Individuals must complete registration within 30 days of entering the United States if they lack proof of prior registration.

Turning 14 while in the US: Those who reach the age of 14 must update their registration and provide fingerprints within 30 days of their birthday, regardless of any earlier registration.

For children under 14: Parents or legal guardians are responsible for registering their child if the minor stays in the US for 30 days or more.

This comes after a US district court judge recently gave the "green light" for the Trump administration to enforce a contentious new rule requiring millions of immigrants to register with federal authorities and carry valid identification documents.