Zelenskyy Confirms Washington Visit To Meet Trump After Alaska Talks With Putin

US President Donald Trump will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Monday, just days after his high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska produced no breakthrough on ending the Ukraine war.

The White House confirmed that Trump spoke with Zelenskyy for over an hour and a half while returning from Alaska early Saturday morning.

Zelenskyy later confirmed the details on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “We had a long and substantive conversation with President Trump. We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump.”

He added that Ukraine "reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace" and welcomed Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia."

Zelenskyy said he is grateful for the Washington invitation, emphasising, “On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war.”

Trump And Putin Meet

The two leaders discussed the summit, where Trump and Putin described their talks as “productive” but failed to announce any agreement on halting or resolving the conflict.

Trump also held a joint call with NATO and European leaders, briefing them about the discussions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron, and leaders from Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, and Britain joined the call, according to officials in Brussels and Paris.

“The President emphasised unity among allies and the continued importance of supporting Ukraine,” von der Leyen’s spokesperson said.

Zelenskyy To Visit Washington On Monday

Zelenskyy later confirmed he would travel to Washington on Monday for face-to-face talks with Trump.

His visit comes at a pivotal moment, as Kyiv seeks stronger US and European backing against Russia’s continuing offensive, now entering its third year since Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Despite campaign promises to swiftly end the war, Trump has struggled to secure concessions from Moscow.

Trump–Zelenskyy Meeting

The Alaska summit, lasting nearly three hours, was closely watched worldwide but concluded with both leaders offering vague remarks about “progress” without providing details. Neither Trump nor Putin took questions from the press.

For Zelenskyy, the Washington visit is expected to focus on securing military and financial support, as well as reaffirming the US commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty at a time when European capitals are pushing for more concrete steps to pressure Russia.