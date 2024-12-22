2025 Honda Activa Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More

Honda Activa 125 Updated: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India launched the 2025 version of the Activa 125 The updated version has a similar design and includes new colours and a revised feature list. Mechanically, it is unchanged and offers a 124cc single-cylinder petrol engine. Buyers can choose from two variants.

“The introduction of this updated model demonstrates our commitment to customer satisfaction. With advanced features like TFT display & Bluetooth connectivity via Honda RoadSync app in the 125cc scooter segment, we aim to redefine the riding experience for customers. We are confident that it will set benchmark in its segment,” Mr Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said.

Let us look at what buyers will get in the 2025 Honda Activa:

2025 Honda Activa 125 Design:

The 2025 Honda Activa 125's design remains unchanged. It continues to offer LED headlamps and halogen indicators. The 2025 update provides new colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Siren Blue, Rebel Red Metallic, and Pearl Precious White. The seat is long, and the company claims the comfort remains unchanged.

2025 Honda Activa 125 Features:

Regarding the feature list, the 2025 Honda Activa 125 gets a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. It is also compatible with the Honda Roadsync app, which allows navigation, call, and receive or reject features. Talking about charging options, the Honda Activa 125 has a USB type-C charger. The 2025 Honda Activa 125 has an idle stop/start system to enhance fuel efficiency.

2025 Honda Activa Engine Specifications:

The 2025 Honda Acitva remains unchanged mechanically. The Honda Activa 125 is powered by a 123.34cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 8.35 BHP and 10.5Nm torque.

2025 Honda Activa 125 Price:

The 2025 Honda Activa 125 starts at Rs 94,422 (ex-showroom) for the base DLX variant. The price of the H-Smart variant starts at Rs 97,146 (ex-showroom).