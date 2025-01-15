2025 Honda Dio Launched in India: Check Price, Features, and More

Honda Dio Upadted: Honda Two-Wheelers India has launched the 2025 version of the Dio scooter for the Indian market. The Japanese automaker has rejigged the variants and updated the feature list on the vehicle. Regarding variants, the automaker has discontinued the H-Smart variant. The feature list now consists of a USB Type-C charger as a standard fitment. The updated variant has an OBD2B-compliant engine with the same power output. Earlier, the automaker had launched the Activa 125, SP125, and updated Unicorn in India.

Here’s a look at the specifications and the features of the updated Honda Dio:

2025 Honda Dio Price:

The 2025 Honda Dio has a price hike of Rs 1,500, now starting at Rs 74,930 (ex-showroom Delhi). The Honda Dio is available in two variants, the Standard variant is the base variant and the DLX variant.

2025 Honda Dio Design:

The design of the 2025 Honda Dio remains unchanged. It continues to have a striking front design, with LED headlamps. It has telescopic front suspensions and is available in five colour options. These are: Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Igneous Black + Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Imperial Red Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic.

Also Read: Top 3 Most Affordable 125cc Motorcycles in India

2025 Honda Dio Features:

The major change in the 2025 Honda Dio is done to the feature list. It is now equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT display, which is also seen on the 2025 Honda Activa 125. However, it misses out on the Bluetooth connectivity. Another convenient feature of the 2025 Honda Dio is it has a USB Type-C charger as standard equipment.

2025 Honda Dio Engine Specifications: