2025 Honda Unicorn Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More

2025 Honda Unicorn Launched: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India launched the 2025 version of the Unicorn in India. The company has updated the engine and is now OBD2B compliant and has added new features to the Unicorn. The design elements remain unchanged and the buyers will only have a single variant to select from. Recently, Honda had launched the 2025 Activa 125, SP125, and SP160.

“The Honda Unicorn has always been a pioneer in India’s premium commuter segment. Over the years, it has earned the trust of millions of customers, becoming synonymous with quality, reliability, and comfort. With the launch of the new 2025 model, we are further strengthening its legacy. The new features and updates will expand the Unicorn’s appeal to a new generation of customers,” Mr Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter, said.

Let us have a look at what buyers will have in the 2025 Honda Unicorn:

2025 Honda Unicorn Design:

The design of the 2025 Honda Unicorn receives minor updates. For starters, it has a new LED headlamps with chrome surrounds. Rest the motorcycle is unchanged. Honda Unicorn will be offered in three colour options, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black.

2025 Honda Unicorn Features:

Regarding features, the 2025 Honda Unicorn has new features for the consumers. The update brings a new digital instrument cluster that displays information about speed, gear shift indicators, and more. The 2025 Honda Unicorn is now equipped with a USB type-C charger port for consumers to charge their mobile phones.

2025 Honda Unicorn Engine Specifications:

With this update, Honda has made the engine compliant with the OBD2B norms. The company says this engine will match the future government regulations. The 2025 Honda Unicorn has a 167cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 13BHP and 14.8Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

2025 Honda Unicorn Price: