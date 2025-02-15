2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launched in India: Price, Features, Engine Specifications, and More

2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100: Kawasaki India launched the 2025 Versys 1100 for the Indian market. Globally, Kawasaki offers the Versys 1100 in three variants: the S, SE, and Standard, but for the Indian market, it is available in a single Standard variant. The 2025 update of the Kawasaki Versys 1100 brings in slightly more power and a price slash of ₹1 lakh. However, the design and the convenience features remain unchanged.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100:

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Features:

Regarding convenience features, the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 is equipped with LED lighting, an adjustable windscreen, a USB Type-C charger on the handlebar, electronic cruise control, and more. To enhance the riding experience, the Versys 1100 is equipped with Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, a triple traction control mode, multiple riding modes, and other features.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Engine Specifications:

Kawasaki offers the Versys 1100 with a 1099cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC petrol engine. With the 2025 update, the engine power is now upgraded to 133 BHP which was earlier producing 118BHP, and the torque continues to be 112Nm. Regarding the gearbox, the Versys 1100 has a six-speed manual return-shift transmission which has a slipper and an assist clutch for a better shifting experience. It has a fuel tank of 21L capacity and has a kerb weight of 235kg.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Braking:

Since the motorcycle has an increased power output, the two-wheeler manufacturer has upgraded the rear and the front brakes. The rear of the Kawasaki Versys 1100 now has a 160mm disc brake and the front gets twin 310mm discs.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Price: