2025 MG Astor Launched in India: Check Out New Features, Prices, and More
JSW MG Motor India has launched the 2025 Astor for the Indian market with an updated feature list in the lower trims. Here's everything you need to know:
New MG Astor in India: JSW MG Motor India has launched the 2025 Astor for the Indian market. The automaker has updated the feature list in the lower trims, and the design and the engine options continue to remain the same. 2025 MG Astor is available in five variants, and the major changes are made in the mid-variants. It competes with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and others.
Here’s a rundown of the updates in the 2025 MG Astor:
2025 MG Astor Price:
The variant-wise prices for the buyers of the 2025 MG Astor are as follows: (all prices are ex-showroom)
- Sprint - ₹9.99 lakh
- Shine - ₹12.47 lakh
- Select MT - ₹13.81 lakh
- Select AT - ₹14.84 lakh
- Sharp Pro MT - ₹15.20 lakh
- Sharp Pro AT - ₹16.48 lakh
- Savvy Pro - ₹17.45 lakh and ₹17.55 lakh for Sangaria Red Shade.
2025 MG Astor Updates:
MG Motor has updated the mid-variants of the Astor. The company has now updated the Shine variant, and it is now equipped with a panoramic sunroof and six speakers for a better music experience. The Select variant of the Astor is now offered with leatherette seats, and for safety, this variant has six airbags.
2025 MG Astor Features:
The 2025 MG Astor is a feature-loaded SUV. It has convenience features such as a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a wireless charger, front ventilated seats, and more. For safety, it has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more.
2025 MG Astor Engine Specifications:
The buyers of the 2025 MG Astor have two engine options to choose from. There is a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 108BHP and 144Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The second engine option for the buyers is a 1.3L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 140BHP and 220Nm torque, mated to a six-speed torque converter gearbox.
Updated 20:25 IST, February 6th 2025