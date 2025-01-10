2025 Tata Nexon Launched in India: Check New Variants, Price, and More

Tata Nexon Updated: Tata Motors has launched the 2025 version of its sub-4m compact SUV, Nexon in India. The Indian auto manufacturer has revised the feature and the variant list for the buyers. However, the engine options and transmissions remain unchanged. Tata Nexon has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating.

Let us deep dive into what buyers will get in the 2025 Tata Nexon:

2025 Tata Nexon Design:

The design of the 2025 Tata Nexon remains the same. The automaker has added a new colour scheme. The 2025 Tata Nexon is now available with a Grassland Beige. The front continues to have LED projector headlamps and DRLs.

On the side, it runs on 16-inch and has all four disc brakes on offer. At the rear, it continues to have connected LED DRL and LED taillamps. The boot space is ample with 382L on offer.

2025 Tata Nexon Interior:

The interiors of the 2025 Tata Nexon remain unchanged. It has a standing 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster and a two-spoke steering wheel on offer. It has decent space in the interiors and offers comfortable seating.

2025 Tata Nexon Features:

Regarding the feature list, Tata Nexon offers a plethora of features to customers. It has dual options for the sunroofs, a 10.2-inch infotainment and a digital instrument cluster, front-ventilated seats, and more.

2025 Tata Nexon Engine Specifications:

The 2025 Tata Nexon remains unchanged mechanically. Buyers have an option to opt for a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, with three transmission options, or a 1.5L diesel engine with two transmission options. Buyers looking for more fuel efficiency can check out the CNG option.

2025 Tata Nexon Price: