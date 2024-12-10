Search icon
Published 12:22 IST, December 10th 2024

2025 Toyota Camry to Launch in India on December 11: What to Expect

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will launch the 9th generation of Camry in India. It is expected to have same 2.5-litre hybrid engine. Here's everything you should know.

Reported by: Auto Desk
Toyota Camry 2025 | Image: Toyota

Upcoming Toyota Camry: Toyota Kirloskar Motor will launch the ninth generation of the Camry in India. The Camry is Toyota's most expensive sedan. This generation of the Toyota Camry has been on sale since late last year. The updated Camry will feature a new exterior design, revised interiors, and fresh features. According to media reports, the Camry facelift will continue to offer a 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain engine.  

Let us look at the specifications of the upcoming Toyota Camry in India:

Upcoming Toyota Camry Exteriors:

The new generation of the Toyota Camry will get a new front fascia. The upcoming Toyota Camry will have C-shaped LED DRLs and LED headlamps. The bumpers are also revised and will have air intakes for better aerodynamics.

From the side, the global model continues to offer the same style of door handles and ORVMs. The current generation of Toyota Camry on offer is more than 4.5m long.

At the rear, the profile is completely revised. The upcoming Toyota Camry will offer a new design for the LED taillights. The taillamps are in a C-shape design, which is similar to the headlamps. The new generation of Camry will continue to offer a shark finn antenna.

Upcoming Toyota Camry Interiors:

The interiors of the upcoming Toyota Camry will be revised as well. It is expected to have a new design for the dashboard, which would be driver-oriented.

Upcoming Toyota Camry Features:

Talking about features, the upcoming Toyota Camry is expected to get ADAS features, a 360-degree camera, a new instrument cluster, an updated UI for the infotainment system, and more.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross India Price Hiked by up to Rs 36,000

Upcoming Toyota Camry Engine Specifications:

The new generation of the Toyota Camry is expected to offer the same 2.5-litre hybrid engine. This engine produces 176BHP and the electric motor produces 118BHP. The combined output is 218BHP. This engine is mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

Upcoming Toyota Camry Expected Price:

Toyota currently offers Camry in a single variant and single engine option in India. The price of the Toyota Camry starts at Rs 46.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Since the Japanese automaker has made advancements in the feature list, we can expect Toyota to increase the prices of the Camry to Rs 50-51 lakh (ex-showroom). 
 

Updated 12:22 IST, December 10th 2024

