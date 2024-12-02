Audi Cars To Get More Expensive in India From New Year 2025

Price Hike By Audi India: Audi, a German luxury auto manufacturer, on Monday announced that the company will hike the prices of its entire model range by up to 3 per cent from January next year. The company cited the reason for the price hike as the impact of rising input and transportation costs.

According to a statement from Audi, the price hike on the models will be effective from January 1, 2025.

"This correction is essential for the company and our dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers," Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

Audi India currently offers a range of models, which include A4, A6, Q3, Q5, and Q7 among others.

Recent Developments By Audi India:

This development shortly comes after the company launched the Audi Q7 facelift in India. The price of the Audi Q7 facelift starts at Rs 88.66 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in two variants.

The design of the Audi Q7 is refreshed from the exterior, the interiors are updated and come with revised features. The feature list consists of four-zone climate control, digital instrument cluster with Virtual cockpit from Audi, a wireless charger, and more. There are five exterior paint shades of Q7 available and two interior trims. The Q7 facelift is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, which produces 360 BHP and 500 Nm torque, mated to an eight-speed torque converter gearbox.

Recent Price Hike By BMW:

Earlier, BMW India had also announced the increase of its prices on its entire range of vehicles by up to 3 per cent from January 2025. BMW India recently launched the new M2 at Rs 1.03 crore (ex-showroom) and M5 at Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

Recent Price Hike By Mercedes-Benz India:

Earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz India had revealed to hike prices of its vehicles in India by up to 3 per cent from next month.