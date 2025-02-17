Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 14:33 IST, February 17th 2025

Audi RSQ8 Launched in India: Engine Specifications, Price, and More

Audi India launched the 2025 Audi RSQ8 for the Indian market. It is the most powerful SUV from Audi in India, powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine.

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Audi RS Q8 Launched in India | Image: Audi India

New RS Q8 For India: Audi India has launched the 2025 Audi RSQ8 for the Indian market. The German luxury auto manufacturer claims that it is the most powerful SUV from Audi and the engine produces more power and has more sportier exterior and interior trims. Audi RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0L V8 petrol engine, having a top speed of 305km/h.

“The launch of the Audi RS Q8 Performance marks a significant milestone in our commitment to bringing the very best of Audi performance cars to India. With its impressive combination of power, sophistication, and everyday usability, the new Audi RS Q8 Performance is designed for customers who demand the ultimate in performance without compromising on luxury,” Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the Audi RS Q8:

Audi RS Q8 Exteriors:

The exterior of the Audi RS Q8 is bold and sporty. It has matrix LED headlamps with laser light technology, RS-specific elements, and more. One standout feature is that it still gets headlamp washers in 2025. The RS Q8 runs on 23-inch alloy wheels with multiple colour options. It has a sports exhaust system, which Audi claims focuses on sporty character. Buyers can also opt for a Black Styling Package Plus for added visual appeal.

Audi RS Q8 Colour Options:

Audi India offers RS Q8 in multiple colour options. These are:

  • Standard Exterior Colours: Mythos Black, Glacier White, Daytona Grey, Ascari Blue, Chilli Red, Sakhir Gold, Satellite Silver, and Waitomo Blue.
  • Audi Exclusive Colors: Misano Red Pearl Effect, Deep Green Pearl Effect, Sepang Blue Pearl Effect, Ipanema Brown Metallic, Java Green Metallic, Havana Black Metallic, Java Brown Metallic, Siam Beige Metallic, Carat Beige Metallic.
  • Interior colour options: Black with black stitching, black with rock grey stitching, black with blue stitching, black with express red stitching, and cognac brown with granite grey stitching.

Also Read: Audi A8L and RS5 Sportback Discontinued in India

Audi RS Q8 Features:

The RS Q8 has a long list of convenience features for buyers. For starters, it has four-zone climate control, park assist plus, a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, and more. Buyers can get a panoramic sunroof as an option. For safety, it has a lane departure warning, six airbags, ESC, ABS, and other safety features.

Audi RS Q8 Engine Specifications:

Regarding the engine performance, the Audi RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0L TFSI twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, which makes 640BHP and 850Nm torque, mated to an eight-speed torque converter gearbox. Audi claims that it has a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 305km/h. RS Q8 comes with an AWD drivetrain with a sport differential. To ensure better handling, Audi offers rear-wheel steering for better handling. 

Audi RS Q8 Price:

Audi India has launched the Audi RS Q8 at ₹2.49 crore (ex-showroom).
 

Published 14:33 IST, February 17th 2025

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: