Bajaj Auto sales in December: Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a decline in sales. The company saw a 1 per cent decline in total sales at 3,23,125 units in December 2024 compared to the same month a year ago.

According to a regulatory filing, Bajaj Auto said that the company had sold a total of 3,26,806 units in December 2023.

Bajaj Auto Two-Wheeler Sales:

Total two-wheeler sales were at 2,72,173 units last month against 2,83,001 units in the year-ago period, down 4 per cent, it added.

Bajaj Auto Domestic Two-Wheelers Sales:

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,28,335 units compared to 1,58,370 units in the corresponding month a year ago, a decline of 19 per cent, the company said.

Bajaj Auto Exports:

Exports of two-wheelers were higher at 1,43,838 units last month over 1,24,631 units in December 2023, up 15 per cent.

Bajaj Auto Commercial Vehicle Sales:

Total commercial vehicle sales were higher by 16 per cent at 50,952 units in December 2024 from 43,805 units a year ago, the company said.

Bajaj Auto Recent Developments:

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched in India:

Bajaj Auto recently launched the Pulsar N125 in India. It comes with a 123cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 12BHP and 11Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. It is available in two variants.The price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 starts at Rs 94,465 (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Freedom 125 Launched in India:

The company also launched the world’s first CNG bike in 2024, the Freedom 125. The company offers it in three variants and seven colour options. The Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike has a 125cc petrol engine, which produces 9.6BHP and 9.7Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. It has a 2.0L CNG tank and a 2.0L petrol tank.

The company claims that the Bajaj Freedom 125 has a combined total range of 330km. The base variant gets halogen headlamps but the mid variant and the top-spec variant have LED headlamps on offer. The price of the Bajaj Freedom starts at Rs 93.244 (ex-showroom).