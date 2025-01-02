Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Automobile /
  • Chinese EV Makers Extend Buying Incentives As Price War Enters Third Year

Published 16:07 IST, January 2nd 2025

Chinese EV Makers Extend Buying Incentives As Price War Enters Third Year

Chinese electric vehicle makers including Nio and Li Auto have followed market leaders Tesla and BYD in extending buying incentives to the start of 2025.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Electric Vehicle | Image: Freepik

EV Makers of China: Chinese electric vehicle makers including Nio and Li Auto have followed market leaders Tesla and BYD in extending buying incentives to the start of 2025, as a price war in the world's largest auto market continues for a third year.

Li Auto announced on Thursday cash subsidies of 15,000 yuan ($2,055) per car purchase as well as a three-year zero-interest financing scheme.

Nio launched a similar zero-interest loan plan for its Nio - and Onvo-branded EV buyers on Wednesday.

The incentives are intended to encourage purchases before the government subsidy schemes for the new year start. More than 5.2 million cars sold as of mid-December had benefited from Chinese government subsidies.

China has signalled an extension of consumer goods trade-ins in 2025, but specifics for the policy implementation nationwide remain unclear.

Nanjing, the capital city of eastern China's Jiangsu province, said earlier this week it would continue to provide subsidies of up to 4,000 yuan per car purchase this year.

Chinese authorities have agreed to issue 3 trillion yuan worth of special treasury bonds this year, Reuters has reported, as Beijing ramps up fiscal stimulus to revive a faltering economy partly via subsidy programmes.

Local EV champion BYD, which could have outsold Ford and Honda globally in 2024, has been offering discounts of up to 11.5 per cent on two models - one hybrid and one EV - since December.

Tesla, which sparked the price war last year, has extended a 10,000 yuan discount on outstanding loans for its best-selling Model Y in China until the end of this month.

Sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids, known collectively as new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China, surpassed 10 million units last year, thanks to government subsidised trade-ins of up to 20,000 yuan apiece for NEVs.

Nonetheless, autos-related retail sales contracted by 0.7 per cent year-on-year in the first 11 months, versus a 3.5 per cent increase in China's total retail sales, official data showed, pointing to the impact of price cuts.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Unveiled Ahead of Launch at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Here's Everything You Need to Know
 

 

Updated 16:07 IST, January 2nd 2025

Recommended

Australian PM Shows He Is A Fan Of Virat Kohli In Viral Video - WATCH
SportFit
Fire Breaks Out at Textile Factory In B'luru, Dousing Ops Underway
India News
SSMB29: Mahesh Babu Starrer Goes On Floors, But Fans Await Proof
Entertainment News
All New Cars Sold in Norway were Fully Electric in 2024
Automobile
Shubman Gill And Three Gujarat Titans Players To Be Summoned By CID
SportFit
Don't Depend on Freebies, Produce Your Own Solar Power: Prahlad Joshi
India News
Box Office: Sudeep's Max Biz Shoots Up By 50 Percent On New Year's
Entertainment News
Aligarh Tailor Crosses Pakistan Border To Marry Facebook Friend, Lands
India News
Cop Murdered, Pushed in Front of Train By Two Men in Navi Mumbai
India News
Vulgar, Cheap: Anu Aggarwal Trolled For Dance Video On New Year's Eve
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.