Considering to buy Hyundai Aura, Here are its Top Three Alternatives That You Need to Check

Alternatives of Hyundai Aura: Buyers looking for a sub-4m compact sedan, which has a refined petrol engine, comfortable interiors, and subtle exteriors can check out the Hyundai Aura. It has features such as a wireless charger, automatic climate control, ambient footwell lighting, and more. For safety, it is equipped with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more.Regarding engine options, the Hyundai Aura has a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 85bhp and 114Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Buyers who are considering a CNG option have a choice to opt for a single or dual-cylinder variant.

The price of the Hyundai Aura starts at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here is a list of its top three alternatives that buyers can check out before planning to buy the Hyundai Aura:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The first alternative that buyers can check out is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. It recently got a facelift which added new features and updated its design. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has features such as a sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and more. For safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more.

Regarding engine options, buyers have a single option to choose from. It comes with a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 82BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. There is also a CNG option for fuel-efficiency-conscious buyers.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Honda Amaze

The next car on the list of the Hyundai Aura’s alternative that buyers can check out is the Honda Amaze. The company recently gave a facelift to the Amaze, in which it got an update in the styling and new features were added. The 2024 Honda Amaze has a bold design, spacious interior, and a host of features. For starters, it comes with a blind view camera, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and more. For safety, the Honda Amaze has Level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. Regarding engine options, Honda offers a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 90BHP and 115Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox to the buyers.

The price of the Honda Amaze starts at Rs 8.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the third-generation variant.

Tata Tigor

Buyers while planning for the Hyundai Aura can also check out the Tata Tigor. It has been on sale for quite some time and requires an update. The Tata Tigor has an aggressive front design, decent space in the interiors and a frugal petrol engine. It has features such as automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, automatic headlamps, and more. For safety, it comes with dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. Regarding engines, buyers have a single option to choose from. It is powered by a 1.2L inline three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 82BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The Tata Tigor is also available in the dual-cylinder CNG option to the buyers.