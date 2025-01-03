Considering to buy Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Check Out its Alternatives

Alternatives of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Buyers looking for a small hatchback with comfortable seating, feature-loaded cabin and a refined petrol engine can check out the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It has a simplistic exterior design, decent space in the interiors, and features such as automatic climate control, cruise control, touchscreen infotainment system, and more. Buyers have a single-engine option to choose from. It is powered by a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 84BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Buyers also have the option to select it in the CNG variant.

The price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios starts at Rs 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here is a list of its top three alternatives that buyers can check out before planning to buy the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:

The first alternative that buyers can check out is the Maruti Suzuki Swift. It recently got a facelift which got it a new design, added features and updated the engine. It has features such as a wireless charger, a nine-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, and more. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. It is powered by a 1.2L inline three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 82BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT gearbox. Buyers also have an option for a CNG variant.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Tata Tiago:

The next alternative for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios that buyers can check out is the Tata Tiago. It has a subtle exterior design, decent space in the interiors and a frugal petrol engine. It has features such as automatic climate control, cruise control, automatic headlights, and more. For safety, it has dual-front airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. Regarding engine options, buyers have a single option to choose from. Tiago comes with a 1.2L inline three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 82BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Buyers can also choose it with a CNG option.

The price of the Tata Tiago starts at Rs 5.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Citroen C3:

The third car that buyers can check out as an alternative to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the Citroen C3. C3 has a bulky exterior design, and spacious interiors and is loaded with features. It has features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, and more. For safety, it comes with airbags, ABS, and EBD, as well. Buyers have an option to choose the C3 from two engine options. First, it is powered by a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 81bhp and 115Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Buyers also have the option to choose a 1.2L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 110BHP and 190Nm torque with the six-speed manual gearbox and 205Nm torque with the automatic gearbox.

The price of the Citroen C3 starts at Rs 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).