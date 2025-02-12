Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:06 IST, February 12th 2025

Global Electric Vehicle Sales Surges 18% in January 2025

Global electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales in January rose 18 per cent year on year, as growth in Europe and the United States outpaced China for the first time since last February, research firm Rho Motion said.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Electric Vehicle | Image: Freepik

Global EV Sales: Global electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales in January rose 18 per cent year on year, as growth in Europe and the United States outpaced China for the first time since last February, research firm Rho Motion said on Wednesday. The European car market started the year on a strong footing as CO2 emission targets came into effect in the European Union, while holidays during the Chinese New Year led to a 43 per cent month-on-month drop in the country's sales, Rho Motion data manager Charles Lester said.

Why it is important?

Governments worldwide are adopting different policies to encourage EV adoption while trade tensions and slowing car markets foreshadow plant closures and thousands of job losses. China extended its auto trade-in subsidies into 2025 as part of an expanded consumer trade-in scheme in January, to avert a slowdown in EV sales while reviving economic growth. Europe launched in the same month new consultations on CO2 emission targets with auto sector executives, unions and interest groups.

By the numbers:

Global sales of fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) rose 17.7 per cent year on year to 1.3 million in January, the third consecutive month of slowing growth, the Rho Motion data showed. Sales in China were up 11.8 per cent year-on-year to 0.7 million vehicles in the month. Europe reported sales of 0.25 million, up 21 per cent from the same month of 2024.

Among the continent's main markets, France dropped by 52 per cent due to the introduction of a weight tax on PHEVs, while Germany saw an increase of over 40 per cent partly due to low figures in January 2024, when EV subsidies came to an abrupt end, Rho Motion said. In the United States and Canada, EV sales rose 22.1 per cent to 0.13 million in January. In the rest of the world, January sales rose by 50 per cent.

On a monthly basis, global sales dropped by 35 per cent, dragged by a 43 per cent drop in China compared with December.

Also Read: Tesla Robotaxis by June? Musk Turns to Texas for Hands-Off Regulation

Updated 17:06 IST, February 12th 2025

Recommended

‘India’s Got Latent Not Scripted,' Says Apoorva In Police Statement
Entertainment News
The Evolution of Leisure: From Board Games to Digital Play
Initiatives News
Why I Want The Right to Die: 85-Year-Old Karibasamma Speaks To Republic
India News
India vs England, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: England Need 357 Runs To Win
SportFit
BeerBiceps Row LIVE: Apoorva Says India’s Got Latent 'Not Scripted'
Entertainment News
Nita Ambani to Showcase India's Contribution to the World at Harvard
India News
Virat Kohli Breaks Yet Another Sachin Tendulkar Record In Ahmedabad
SportFit
PM, Macron Review Cooperation In Defence, Nuclear Energy & Space | LIVE
India News
Audi A8L and RS5 Sportback Discontinued in India
Automobile News
Ranveer's Rumoured Gf's Cryptic Post Goes Viral Amid IGL Controversy
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: