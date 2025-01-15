Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125: Which 125cc Scooter To Select?

Activa vs Destini: The 125cc scooter segment has decent power from the engine, comfortable seating, and is equipped with a few convenience features. This segment has multiple options for the buyers. One of the options that buyers can check out is the Honda Activa 125. It recently received an update and got new features. If not, then the next option that buyers can check out is the Hero Destini 125. The company recently gave it an update and added new features.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison for buyers, planning for the Honda Activa 125 and Hero Destini 125:

Honda Activa 125 vs Hero Destini 125: Price

The price of the Honda Activa 125 starts at Rs 84,061 (ex-showroom) and is available in six variants. On the other hand, the Hero Destini 125 price is Rs 80,450 (ex-showroom) and is available in three variants.

Honda Activa 125 vs Hero Destini 125: Design

The designs of the Honda Activa 125 and the Hero Destini are different. Both scooters have LED headlamps, halogen indicators and front telescopic suspensions. The pillion has proper grab handles and the taillamps have LED units. The seats are almost similar in length and have comfortable seating for the rider and the pillion.

Honda Activa 125 vs Hero Destini 125: Features

Regarding the feature list, the Hero Destini 125 has a mobile charging port in the front and an illuminated start switch, a fully digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity, among others. On the other hand, the Honda Activa 125 has features such as an idling stop system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and others.

Honda Activa 125 vs Hero Destini 125: Engine Specifications