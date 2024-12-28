Skoda Kylaq vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Which one to Select?

Kylaq vs Brezza: Skoda India recently introduced its first sub-4m compact SUV, Kylaq for Indian consumers. The Kylaq has a similar design to the Kushaq. It has a split headlamp setup, decent space in the interiors and a single-engine option for the buyers. It has features such as front-ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a sunroof and more. Buyers looking in this segment can also check out the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. It is a popular SUV with great comfort in the interiors, bold exteriors, and offers a single-engine option.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison for the buyers of the Skoda Kylaq with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

Skoda Kylaq vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Price

The price of the Skoda Kylaq starts at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers have an option of four variants to choose from for the Kylaq. On the other hand, the price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers have four variants of Brezza to choose from.

Skoda Kylaq vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Design

The design of the Kylaq and Brezza are different. For starters, the Kylaq has split LED headlamps and DRLs, with a bold front grille. On the side, the Kylaq runs on 17-inch alloy wheels on its top-spec trim whereas the Brezza runs on 16-inch alloy wheels. Regarding boot space, the Skoda Kylaq has 446L of space on offer. On the other side, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has 328L of space in the boot.

Skoda Kylaq vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Interiors

In the interiors, the design of the dashboard of the Berzza and Kylaq is different. The Kylaq’s infotainment screen is neatly integrated in the dashboard whereas the Brezza has a standing screen. At the rear, the Kylaq has decent space for the passengers. The space in the Brezza is slightly better.

Skoda Kylaq vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Features

Regarding features, the Kylaq has a sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless charger and more. For safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more. On the other hand, Brezza has a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and more. For safety, Brezza has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more.

Skoda Kylaq vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Engine Specifications