Honda's First EV Scooter: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India revealed its first electric scooters, the ACTIVA e:, the electric version of the ACTIVA and the QC1 in India. The ACTIVA e: is offered with swappable battery option and is equipped with multiple features such as 7.0-inch TFT screen, riding modes, and more. The QC1 is offered with a fixed battery and has a 5.0-inch negative display for the instrument cluster, two riding modes, and more. The bookings of the electric scooter will commence from January 1, 2025 and the deliveries will start from February 2025.

“The introduction of ACTIVA e: and QC1 marks a defining step in our commitment to sustainable mobility in India. With our EV roadmap now in the execution phase, HMSI is committed to build one of India’s best EV ecosystems.” said, Mr Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Let us have a look at the specifications of the Honda ACTIVA e:

Honda ACTIVA e: Design

The design of the Honda ACTIVA e: is similar to the regular Activa available in the market. It has LED headlights, taillights, and indicators. The electric scooter runs on 12-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and comes with front disc and rear drum brakes. The Honda ACTIVA e: is offered in five colour options. The storage space is bit compromised with the swappable batteries in the boot area.

Honda ACTIVA e: Features

The feature list on the Honda ACTIVA e: comprises of three riding modes, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, smart key, and more. Additionally it is also offered with real-time connectivity with Honda RoadSync Duo application.

Honda ACTIVA e: Battery and Range

The Honda ACTIVA e: is offered with a two swappable batteries of 1.5kWh each, having a total output of 3kWh. The automaker has a claimed range of 102km on a single charge. According to the Honda Motorcycles, the ACTIVA e: has top speed of 80km/h.

Honda ACTIVA e: Price and Bookings

Honda will be revealing the prices of the ACTIVA e: near the booking dates. The bookings of the Honda ACTIVA e: will start from January 25 and the deliveries will commence from February 2025.

Let us have a look at the specifications of the Honda QC1:

Honda QC1 Design:

The design of the Honda QC1 is simplistic and features LED headlamps and taillamps. It is also available in the same colours as the Honda ACTIVA e:. It also runs on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Honda QC1 Features:

Honda QC1 has a 5.0-inch negative LCD display, USB-Type C charger, two riding modes, and more. Additionally, the QC1 has a 26-litres of storage space.

Honda QC1 Battery and Range: