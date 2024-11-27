Published 18:28 IST, November 27th 2024
Honda Activa e to Ola S1 Z: Top 3 Electric Scooters With Swappable Batteries In India
The EV two-wheeler market in India saw new product launches from different automakers, which consist of swappable battery. Honda revealed the Activa E in India.
- Automobile
- 2 min read
Latest EV Scooters: The electric two-wheeler market in India saw new product launches from different manufacturers, which consist of swappable batteries. A swappable battery in an electric scooter helps to change the battery at the swapping station at times of low charging and replace it with a fully charged unit. This helps the user reduce the charging time and helps in increasing the range of the scooter. Ola Electric recently updated the S1 range with the S1 Z electric scooter, which offers a swappable battery. Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has also revealed its first electric scooter with a swappable battery.
Let us look at the top three electric scooters with swappable battery on offer:
Honda Activa E:
Honda has revealed the electric version of the Activa in India, the Activa E. The feature list on the Activa E consists of a 7.0-inch instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB Type-C socket, three riding modes, and more. Honda has provided two 1.5kWh batteries each and the electric scooter has a claimed range of 102km on a full charge and has a top speed of 80km/h.
The price of the Honda Activa E will be announced in the coming days and the bookings will commence from January 2025 and deliveries from February 2025.
Also Read: Honda Activa E And QC 1 Revealed In India
Ola S1 Z
The next scooter on the list of swappable batteries is the OIa Electric’s S1 Z. The Indian automaker recently launched the S1 Z in India and it is also available with an S1 Z+ variant. The S1 Z is equipped with a single swappable battery of 1.5kWh and the company gives a provision to opt for two batteries. It has a claimed range of 75 km (146 km X 2) and has a top speed of 70km/h.
The introductory price of Ola S1 Z is Rs 59,999 (ex-showroom) and the deliveries will commence in May 2025.
Hero Vida V1
The third electric scooter on the list is the Hero Vida V1. Hero Vida V1 is offered with a 7.0-inch TFT screen, smart key, four riding modes, and more. The electric scooter is equipped with two swappable batteries of 3.94 kWh each and has a claimed range of 165km and a top speed of 80km/h.
The price of the Hero Vida V1 starts at Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Vida V1+ variant.
Updated 18:28 IST, November 27th 2024