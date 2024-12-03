Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Automobile /
  • Honda Amaze Facelift Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications, and More

Published 12:54 IST, December 4th 2024

Honda Amaze Facelift Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications, and More

Honda Cars India launched the Amaze facelift in India at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Honda Amaze | Image: Image: Honda

2024 Amaze Facelift: Honda Cars India launched the Amaze facelift in India. The price of the Amaze facelift starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Amaze is the entry-level Honda car in India. It gets a new exterior design, the interiors are revised and new bunch of features. The feature list consists of Level-2 ADAS, a wireless charger, and more. However, the engine mechanicals remains unchanged. The Honda Amaze competes with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura in its segmennt.

Let us look at the specifications of the Honda Amaze facelift:

Honda Amaze Facelift Exterior Design:

The Honda Amaze facelift gets a new exterior design. The front gets a new headlight setup, a revised grill and chrome Honda logo. From the side, it runs on 16-inch alloy wheels, which are similar as the Honda City. The design of the ORVMs is similar to what we see on other Honda Cars in the market. At the rear, the design of the taillamps is similar to the City. The boot space is ample to store your luggage. 

Honda Amaze Facelift Interior Design:

As we step inside the Amaze facelift, the interiors are revised as compared to the previous generations. The dashboard gets a dual-tone treatment with soft touch material. The centre screen is also revised and there is ample of storage space for cup holders and bottle holders. 

Also Read: IndiGo Sues Mahindra for Trademark Infringement Over Use of ‘6E’ in New SUV, Mahindra Responds

Honda Amaze Facelift Features:

The feature list on the Honda Amaze facelift consists of a wireless charger, a 9-inch infotainment screen, semi-digital instrument cluster and more. Additionally, for safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and Level-2 ADAS features. 

Honda Amaze Facelift Engine Specifications: 

The Honda Amaze is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated inline four cylinder petrol engine. This engine produces 90BHP and 110Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or a CVT transmission.

Honda Amaze Facelift Price: 

The Honda Amaze facelift price starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The manual variant of Honda Amaze V trim costs Rs 7.99 lakhs, while the VX and ZX trims cost Rs 9.09 lakhs and 9.69 lakhs respectively.

On the other hand, the CVT variant of the V trim costs Rs 9.19 lakhs, while that of the VX trim costs Rs 9.99 lakhs and that of the ZX trim costs Rs 10.89 lakhs.

Updated 19:58 IST, December 4th 2024

Maruti Suzuki

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.