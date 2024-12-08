5 Cars With ADAS: With the evolution of technology, cars in India have become safer. There are two types of safety features: active and passive. Active safety features consist of ADAS technology, and passive safety features consist of airbags, traction control, and more. Recently, Honda launched the third generation of the Amaze in India with ADAS features. The company claims that it is the most affordable car with ADAS features in India.

Let us look at the top five most affordable cars that offer ADAS in India:

Honda Amaze:

Honda Amaze gets a Level-2 ADAS in its lineup. The company claims that it is the most affordable car under Rs 10 lakh to offer ADAS features. Amaze offers ADAS features in the ZX trim. The ADAS features of the Amaze consist of a blind view monitor, adaptive cruise control, and more. Honda Amaze's price starts at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ZX trim.

Mahindra XUV 3XO:

Next on the list is the Mahindra XUV 3XO. XUV 3XO is a sub-4m compact SUV, which offers a Level-2 ADAS. XUV 3XO gets ADAS in its AX5 L and AX7 L variants. It offers features such as blind spot assist, adaptive lane keep assist, and more. The price of Mahindra XUV 3XO starts at Rs 12.23 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Hyundai Venue:

Hyundai Venue was the first SUV, which offered ADAS features in the sub-4m compact SUV segment. Venue offers a Level-1 ADAS in its SX(O) variant. It gets a front collision warning, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and more. Hyundai Venue’s price starts at Rs 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City:

The Honda City is a D-segment premium sedan. Honda City offers Level-1 ADAS in its V variant onwards. Honda City comes with a blind view camera, adaptive lane keep assist, high beam assist, and more. Honda City's price starts at Rs 12.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet:

Kia Sonet shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue. Sonet comes with Level-1 ADAS features. It offers features such as blind spot assist, lane keep assist, and more. Kia Sonet offers ADAS in its GTX + variant onwards. The price of Kia Sonet starts at Rs 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom).