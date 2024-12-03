Search icon
Published 11:59 IST, December 3rd 2024

Honda Amaze To Launch in India on December 4: What to Expect

Honda Cars India will launch the second generation of Amaze in India on December 4, 2024. Here's everything you should know:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Upcoming Honda Amaze in India | Image: Honda Cars

New Honda Amaze: Honda Cars India will launch the third generation of Amaze in India on December 4, 2024. The new Amaze gets an updated exterior design, a revised interior, and an updated feature list. The enhancement of the feature list will have ADAS features and is expected to get a new touchscreen infotainment system. The Honda Amaze is the best-selling model from the Japanese automaker. As per the sketches shared by Honda Cars, the new Amaze will have a hexagonal grill and LED headlamps. In the interiors, a similar dashboard will be there as the Elevate.

If you are interested in the upcoming Honda Amaze, here’s everything you should know.

Upcoming Honda Amaze Exterior Design:

The design of the upcoming Honda Amaze features a fresh look and is inspired by its elder sibling Honda City. The front side of the Amaze will have LED headlamps, DRLs, and fog lamps. From the side, it is expected to come with 16-inch alloy wheels, and the design of the ORVMs remains unchanged. At the rear, the design of the taillamps is similar to the Honda City. It will come with all LED taillamps in the top-spec variant.

Upcoming Honda Amaze Interiors:

As per the sketches shared by Honda Cars, the upcoming Amaze will have a floating type infotainment screen, which is there in the Elevate as well. The dashboard will have a similar layout as Elevate. According to media reports, the upcoming Honda Amaze is expected to get a dual-tone dashboard with soft-touch material.

Also Read: MG Cyberster Launch in India Set For January 2025

Upcoming Honda Amaze Features and Safety

The upcoming Honda Amaze is expected to get new features. For starters, the Honda Amaze will get an ADAS suite for enhanced safety, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and more.

Upcoming Honda Amaze Engine Specifications:

The upcoming Amaze from Honda is expected to remain unchanged mechanically. The current Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 82 BHP and 115Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual or a CVT transmission. 

Upcoming Honda Amaze Price: 

The upcoming Honda Amaze is expected to be priced at Rs 7.50-7.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. 
 

Updated 13:12 IST, December 3rd 2024

Maruti Suzuki

