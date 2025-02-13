Honda NX200 Launched in India: Price, Features, Engine Specifications and More

Honda NX500 Sibling: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has launched the NX200 for the Indian market. It is an entry-level adventure tourer motorcycle that Honda says draws its inspiration from its elder sibling, the NX500. It has a muscular stance, a 200cc petrol engine, and a comprehensive set of features for the rider. The Honda NX200 is available in a single variant to the buyers and is available at the Honda Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India.

“The All-New NX200 is a perfect embodiment of our commitment to deliver thrilling motorcycles which our customers’ demand. Inspired by the legendary NX500, the NX200 brings the thrill of exploration to a wider audience, ensuring an unmatched riding experience in every journey.” Mr Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said.

Here is everything that buyers need to know about the Honda NX200:

Honda NX200 Design:

Honda says the design of the Honda NX200 is inspired by the NX500. It has a muscular fuel tank, LED headlamps, indicators, and LED taillamps.

Honda NX200 Features:

Regarding the feature list, Honda has equipped the NX200 with a 4.2-inch full-digital TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, and Honda RoadSync mobile phone application compatibility. Further, to enhance convenience, there is a USB Type-C charger in the Honda NX200. However, to enhance the riding experience, it has Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for optimal rear-wheel traction in varying road conditions.

Honda NX200 Engine Specification:

The Honda NX200 is equipped with an OBD2B-compliant 184.4cc, single-cylinder, petrol engine, delivering 16.76BHP at 8500 RPM and 15.7 Nm of peak torque at 6000 RPM. This engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. To make the gear shift more smooth, it has an assist and slipper clutch on offer.

