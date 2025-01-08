Hyundai Creta N Line and Venue Price Hike: Here’s What It Will Cost Now

Creta N Line and Venue Price Hike: Hyundai Motor India has revised the prices of its Creta N Line and Venue in India. According to media reports, the Creta N Line has a price revision across its variants and the Venue has a price revision on its select variants. Following its official announcement last month, the automaker has revised the prices across its model range with effect from 1 January 2025.

Let's have a look at the updated prices of the Creta N Line and Venue:

Hyundai Creta N Line Price Revision:

According to media reports, the Hyundai Creta N Line saw a price revision of Rs 11,000 across its variant lineup. The Creta N Line has two variants, N8 and N10. The updated price of the Creta N Line starts at Rs 16.93 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N8 variant and Rs 20.56 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N10 variant.

Hyundai Creta N Line Engine Specifications

Hyundai Creta N Line is available with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 160BHP and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT transmission.

Hyundai Venue Price Revision:

As per the media reports, Hyundai has revised the prices of the Venue by Rs 9,000 on selective variants. The variants whose prices are unaffected are:

E 1.2 petrol Manual Transmission,

S(O) 1.2 petrol Manual Transmission,

S(O)+ 1.2 petrol Manual Transmission,

Executive 1.0 turbo-petrol Manual Transmission.

The company has updated the prices of all the other eight variants of the Venue.

Hyundai Venue Engine Specifications: