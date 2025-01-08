Published 00:07 IST, January 8th 2025
Hyundai Creta N Line and Venue Price Hike: Here’s What It Will Cost Now
Hyundai Motor India has revised the prices of its Creta N Line and select variants of the Venue in India. Here's everything you need to know:
Creta N Line and Venue Price Hike: Hyundai Motor India has revised the prices of its Creta N Line and Venue in India. According to media reports, the Creta N Line has a price revision across its variants and the Venue has a price revision on its select variants. Following its official announcement last month, the automaker has revised the prices across its model range with effect from 1 January 2025.
Let's have a look at the updated prices of the Creta N Line and Venue:
Hyundai Creta N Line Price Revision:
According to media reports, the Hyundai Creta N Line saw a price revision of Rs 11,000 across its variant lineup. The Creta N Line has two variants, N8 and N10. The updated price of the Creta N Line starts at Rs 16.93 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N8 variant and Rs 20.56 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N10 variant.
Hyundai Creta N Line Engine Specifications
Hyundai Creta N Line is available with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 160BHP and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT transmission.
Hyundai Venue Price Revision:
As per the media reports, Hyundai has revised the prices of the Venue by Rs 9,000 on selective variants. The variants whose prices are unaffected are:
- E 1.2 petrol Manual Transmission,
- S(O) 1.2 petrol Manual Transmission,
- S(O)+ 1.2 petrol Manual Transmission,
- Executive 1.0 turbo-petrol Manual Transmission.
The company has updated the prices of all the other eight variants of the Venue.
Hyundai Venue Engine Specifications:
Buyers of the Hyundai Venue have multiple engine options to choose from. For starters, it has a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 83BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. Buyers who wish to have more power can check out the 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It produces 120BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT transmission. However, buyers also have an option to choose a 1.5L diesel engine. This engine produces 115BHP and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual, IMT and a torque converter automatic gearbox.
