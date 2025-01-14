Hyundai Staria, Ioniq 9 to be Showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Hyundai Staria and Ioniq 9: Hyundai India has announced that it will be showcasing its Staria MPV at the forthcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Staria MPV shares its platform with the Kia Carnival, which uses the Hyundai-Kia N3 platform. It has a different design as compared to the Kia Carnival and has a feature-loaded cabin. It has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and ambient lighting, among others. Besides that, the Korean auto manufacturer will be showcasing the Ioniq 9 at the expo.

Here’s everything you should know about the forthcoming Hyundai Staria:

Hyundai Staria Exterior Design:

The Hyundai Staria is curvy from the exterior and has a typical van-like design. It has a connected LED DRL and vertical LED headlamps integrated into the grill. On the sides, it runs on 18-inch alloy wheels and has a large glass area. At the rear, the Staria has vertical parametric pixel tailamps.

Hyundai Staria Interiors:

The interiors of the Hyundai Staria have captain seats with an ottoman function for the middle row. The dashboard is neatly laid and has a digital instrument cluster and space between the front seats.

Hyundai Staria Engine Specifications:

The Hyundai Staria is available with a 3.4L six-cylinder petrol engine, producing 272BHP and 331Nm torque. This engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, power delivering to the front wheels of the MPV. For a 0-100 km/h sprint, the Staria has a claimed time of 8.9 seconds.

Let us look at the specifications of the Ioniq 9 which will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo:

Hyundai Ioniq 9 Design:

The Ioniq 9 is the flagship seven-seater EV MPV from Hyundai. It has a connected LED DRL, LED headlamps. On the side, it has flush door handles for better aerodynamics. At the rear, it has vertical parametric pixel tail lamps.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 Range: