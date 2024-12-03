IndiGo Sues Mahindra for Trademark Infringement Over Use of ‘6E’ in New SUV, Mahindra Responds

IndiGo vs Mahindra: Indigo airline’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, has filed a lawsuit against Mahindra and Mahindra’s subsidiary brand, Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited (MEAL) over the use of ‘6E’ in its newly launched SUVs. The lawsuit has been filed in the Delhi High Court states that the '6E' used by Mahindra in its newly launched SUV conflicts with the branding used by the airline for its flights and in-flight services.

Mahindra has responded to the trademark infringement lawsuit by saying that the use of '6E' in its Mahindra BE 6E SUV does not violate any trademark as the company has already applied for a trademark that allows it to use 'BE 6E' as a part of its SUV portfolio.

"Mahindra has applied for trade mark registration under class 12 (vehicles) for “BE 6e” a part of its electric origin SUV portfolio. We hence don’t see a conflict as Mahindra’s mark is “BE 6e,” not the standalone “6E.” It differs fundamentally from Indigo’s “6E,” which represents an airline, eliminating any risk of confusion. The distinct styling further emphasises their uniqueness," a Mahindra and Mahindra spokesperson said in a statement to Republic Auto.

Furthermore, the company has also said that it is holding discussions with Indigo airline's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, to find an amicable solution. "We have taken on board the concerns that InterGlobe Aviation Limited have to infringement of their goodwill, which was not our intention. We are engaged in discussions with them to find an amicable solution," the company's spokesperson added.

Separately, the automaker has also informed the National Stock Exchange of India of the development.

