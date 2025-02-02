Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:08 IST, February 2nd 2025

January Auto Sales: Automakers With Highest Sales in January 2025

January recorded a decent momentum in sales for automakers in India. Auto manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra saw a surge in sales. Check details:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Automakers with the highest sales in January 2025 | Image: Republic

January Auto Sales: The first month of 2025 recorded a decent momentum in sales for automakers in India. Auto manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra recorded a surge in sales. However, Hyundai recorded a dip in sales. Recently, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo also showcased new launches and unveils of vehicles that will be launched later this year.

Here is a quick rundown of the sales of different automakers in January 2025:

Maruti Suzuki:

The first automaker on the list is the Maruti Suzuki. The company said dispatches from factories saw a surge of 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Maruti Suzuki recorded total dispatches of 2,12,251 units in January 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales:

According to a statement, the total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,73,599 units in January 2025 against 1,66,802 units in January 2024. The automaker saw a surge of 4.07 per cent, on a year-on-year basis.

Maruti Suzuki Exports:

The auto manufacturer recorded exports grew to 27,100 units in January 2025 as compared to 23,921 units in January 2024.

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra reported that the company saw a 16 per cent growth in total sales. The automaker recorded sales of 85,432 units in January 2025.

Mahindra and Mahindra Passenger Vehicle Sales:

According to Mahindra, passenger vehicle sales surged by 18 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The automaker recorded total sales of 50,659 units in January 2025.

Also Read: Kia Syros Drive Report: Spacious, Feature Loaded SUV with Good Performance 

Tata Motors:

Tata Motors recorded sales of 80,304 units in January. According to a statement, the automaker saw a decline of 7 per cent on a year-on-year basis. As compared to January 2024, the auto major dispatched 86,125 units.

Tata Motors Domestic Sales: 

Tata Motors’s total domestic sales recorded a decline of 7 per cent year-on-year basis. The automaker recorded sales of 78,159 units in January 2025, as compared to 84,276 units in the year-ago period.

Hyundai:

Hyundai Motor India said its total sales saw a fall of 3 per cent year-on-year basis. The company recorded total sales of 65,603 units in January 2025 as compared to 67,615 vehicles in January 2024.

Hyundai Domestic Sales:

According to a statement from Hyundai, the automaker sold 54,003 units in its domestic market in January 2025 compared to 57,115 units in January 2024.

Hyundai Exports:

The exports of Hyundai Motor India were at 11,600 units last month as compared to 10,500 vehicles in January 2024.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor:

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported that its sales saw an increase of 19 per cent on a year-on-year basis.  The automaker recorded sales of 29,371 units in January 2025. As compared to January 2024, the company had dispatched 24,609 units.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Domestic Sales and Exports:

According to a statement, the company sold 26,178 units in the domestic market and exported 3,193 units in January 2025.

Also Read: Kia Syros Price Announced in India, Starts at Rs…

Updated 14:08 IST, February 2nd 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: