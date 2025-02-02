January Auto Sales: Automakers With Highest Sales in January 2025

January Auto Sales: The first month of 2025 recorded a decent momentum in sales for automakers in India. Auto manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra recorded a surge in sales. However, Hyundai recorded a dip in sales. Recently, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo also showcased new launches and unveils of vehicles that will be launched later this year.

Here is a quick rundown of the sales of different automakers in January 2025:

Maruti Suzuki:

The first automaker on the list is the Maruti Suzuki. The company said dispatches from factories saw a surge of 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Maruti Suzuki recorded total dispatches of 2,12,251 units in January 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales:

According to a statement, the total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,73,599 units in January 2025 against 1,66,802 units in January 2024. The automaker saw a surge of 4.07 per cent, on a year-on-year basis.

Maruti Suzuki Exports:

The auto manufacturer recorded exports grew to 27,100 units in January 2025 as compared to 23,921 units in January 2024.

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra reported that the company saw a 16 per cent growth in total sales. The automaker recorded sales of 85,432 units in January 2025.

Mahindra and Mahindra Passenger Vehicle Sales:

According to Mahindra, passenger vehicle sales surged by 18 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The automaker recorded total sales of 50,659 units in January 2025.

Tata Motors:

Tata Motors recorded sales of 80,304 units in January. According to a statement, the automaker saw a decline of 7 per cent on a year-on-year basis. As compared to January 2024, the auto major dispatched 86,125 units.

Tata Motors Domestic Sales:

Tata Motors’s total domestic sales recorded a decline of 7 per cent year-on-year basis. The automaker recorded sales of 78,159 units in January 2025, as compared to 84,276 units in the year-ago period.

Hyundai:

Hyundai Motor India said its total sales saw a fall of 3 per cent year-on-year basis. The company recorded total sales of 65,603 units in January 2025 as compared to 67,615 vehicles in January 2024.

Hyundai Domestic Sales:

According to a statement from Hyundai, the automaker sold 54,003 units in its domestic market in January 2025 compared to 57,115 units in January 2024.

Hyundai Exports:

The exports of Hyundai Motor India were at 11,600 units last month as compared to 10,500 vehicles in January 2024.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor:

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported that its sales saw an increase of 19 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The automaker recorded sales of 29,371 units in January 2025. As compared to January 2024, the company had dispatched 24,609 units.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Domestic Sales and Exports: