JSW MG Motor India sales surge in December 2024: Check Details

MG Motor Sales in December: JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday had reported a surge in sales in December 2024. The company recorded a rise of 55 per cent in sales, which stood at 7,516 units in December 2024, as compared to the year-ago month.

MG Motor NEV Sales in December 2024:

The company recorded its highest-ever EV sales in December and NEV (new energy vehicle) sales accounted for over 70 per cent of the total sales with its crossover utility vehicle Windsor alone clocking 3,785 units, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

Reflecting on 2024, a company spokesperson said it was a year of transformation with the successful launch of the joint venture (between JSW and China's SAIC) and refreshed brand identity, reaffirming commitment to India's automotive evolution.

"Going forward, we will maintain our growth momentum while driving continuous disruption and innovation. We are committed to introducing new products every six months, alongside delivering exceptional customer service," the spokesperson added.

JSW MG Motor India plans to build on this momentum into 2025 with a slew of innovations and products lined up for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January, the statement said.

Upcoming launch at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025:

JSW MG Motor India will be launching its first EV sportscar, MG Cyberster in India at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. MG Cyberster is likely to come in four colour options. The India-spec variant will have a 77kWh battery pack, which will have a claimed range of 580km on a single charge. The dual motor setup on the Cyberster will produce 510BHP and 795Nm torque and will come in an AWD setup.

MG Motor NEV lineup:

JSW MG Motor India has three EVs on sale in India. It has the Comet EV, which is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Then we have the Windsor EV, which was recently launched in India. It starts at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers looking for a bigger battery pack can check out the ZS EV, which starts at Rs 16.48 lakh (ex-showroom).