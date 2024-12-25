Kawasaki KLX 230 VS Hero XPulse 200 4V: Which Dirt Bike to Pick?

Kawasaki vs Hero MotoCorp: Kawasaki recently introduced the KLX 230 in India. It is the smallest road-legal bike from Kawasaki in the Indian market. The dirt bike has a slim and rugged build. It has a narrow seat, LCD instrument cluster and switchable ABS. The main competitor to the Kawasaki KLX 230 is the Hero XPulse 200 4V. The Hero XPulse 200 4V has round LED headlamps, slim taillmaps, and a tall-set exhaust.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison for the buyers of the Kawasaki KLX 230 and Hero XPulse 200 4V:

Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero XPulse 200 4V: Price

The price of the Kawasaki KLX 230 starts at Rs 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Buyers have a single variant to select. The price of the Hero XPulse 200 4V starts at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers have an option to select it from three variants.

Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero XPulse 200 4V: Design

Both the Kawasaki KLX 230 and the Hero XPulse 200 4V are dirt bikes. The Kawasaki KLX 230 has a hexagonal shaped headlamps, a narrow seat and an up-set exhaust. On the other hand, the Hero XPulse 200 4V has LED headlamps, a wind deflector and sleek tail lamps. The Kawsaki KLX 230 has a 260mm ground clearance and the Hero XPulse 200 4V has a 220mm ground clearance.

Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero XPulse 200 4V: Features

The Kawasaki KLX 230 has LCD instrument cluster, and switchable dual-channel ABS on offer. On the contrary, the Hero XPulse 200 4V has features such as Bluetooth enabled instrument cluster, starter engine cut off button, and single-channel ABS.

Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero XPulse 200 4V: Engine Specifications