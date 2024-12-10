Search icon
  • Kia Carens to Mahindra Bolero: Top 5 Most-Affordable Seven-Seater Cars in India

Published 16:16 IST, December 10th 2024

Seven-seater cars in India are popular and serve the purpose of carrying people and luggage. Here is a list of top five most affordable seven-seater cars:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | Image: Maruti Suzuki

Seven-seater cars in India: Seven-seater cars in India are quite popular and serve the purpose of carrying people and luggage. Masses still aspire for a seven-seater car in India and many of them being fleet operators consider affordable seven-seater SUVs. Currently, the most affordable seven-seater car in India is the Renault Triber.

Let us look at the top five most affordable seven-seater cars in India:

Renault Triber:

Renault Triber is the most affordable seven-seater MPV in India. Triber offers features such as a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and more. Renault Triber comes with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 72BHP and 95Nm torque. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Renault Triber price starts at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base RXE variant. Triber is offered in four variants.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga / Toyota Rumion:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the most affordable MPV in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup. Toyota also sells the Rumion, which is based on the Ertiga. It offers features such as a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, second-row AC control, and more. It is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which churns out 1005BHP and 137Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. These are also available with a CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price starts at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXI (O) variant. It is available in four variants.

Toyota Rumion price starts at Rs 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base S variant. It comes in three variants.

Mahindra Bolero / Bolero Neo:

The third number on the list is the Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo. Both the SUVs are different from the exteriors but have the same underpinnings. Mahindra Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 75BHP and 210Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 98BHP and 260Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed speed manual gearbox.  

Mahindra Bolero price starts at Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base B6 variant. It comes in three variants.

Mahindra Bolero Neo price starts at Rs 9.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base N4 variant. It comes in four variants.

Kia Carens:

Kia offers Carens in the seven-seater segment. It comes with features such as a sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, front-ventilated seats, and more. Kia offers Carens with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol that produces 158BHP and 260Nm torque. There is a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which produces 115BHP and 253Nm torque. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, which produces 115BHP and 144Nm torque.

Kia Carens price starts at Rs 10.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Premium Plus variant. Kia Carens is available in 10 variants.

Citroen Aircross:

Citroen Aircross is the latest entry in the seven-seater SUV segment. Citroen Aircross is offered with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, and more. Citroen offers Aircross with a single 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, which produces 108BHP and 205Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

Citroen Aircross price starts at Rs 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Plus variant of the seven-seater configuration.

Also Read: Tata Altroz to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 Cars With 360-Degree Parking Camera in India

 

