Kia Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq: Price, Specifications, and Features Compared

Seltos vs Kushaq: The compact SUV segment in India offers a number of SUVs in the market. Kia Seltos is a compact SUV, with sporty exteriors, spacious interiors and great features on offer. Talking about features, it offers a dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, and more. Kia offers Seltos with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. On the other hand, it competes with the Skoda Kushaq in its segment. Skoda Kushaq comes with features such as a sunroof, a wireless charger, and more. Kushaq comes with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

Here is a comparison of the Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq in India

Kia Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq: Price

The price of the Kia Seltos starts at Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The price of the Skoda Kushaq starts at Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Kia Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq: Exteriors

The exteriors of the Kia Seltos and the Skoda Kushaq are different. Kia Seltos offers a bold styling with LED DRLs connecting in the grill. On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq has a split headlight setup.

On the side, the Kushaq runs on 17-inch alloy wheels whereas the Seltos comes with 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the Kia Seltos offers a connected LED tail lamp setup, whereas the Kushaq has a separate LED taillamps on offer.

Kia Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq: Interiors

In the interiors, the Kia Seltos offers a dual 10.25-inch connected screen for the infotainment and instrument cluster. On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq offers a separate infotainment touchscreen and instrument cluster. The dashboard layout of the Kia Seltos is slightly better as compared to the Kushaq.

At the rear seats, the Kushaq has a better utilisation of space inside. Both the cars offer decent space for rear seat passengers.

Kia Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq: Features

Talking about the features, the Kia Seltos comes with a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a dual-zone climate control, and more. Additionally, it also offers driving modes, paddle shifters, and Level-2 ADAS features for enhanced safety. On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq offers a 11.2-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and more. It also offers a sunroof and USB type-C charging ports.

Kia Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq: Engine Specifications