Published 18:31 IST, December 9th 2024

Kia Sonet to MG Windsor EV: Top 5 Cars With Ventilated Seats

Ventilated seats in India is a very useful feature, especially in hot climates. Here is a list of top five cars in India, which offer front ventilated seats:

Reported by: Auto Desk
MG Windsor EV | Image: Republic

5 Cars With Ventilated Seats: Ventilated seats in India is a very useful feature, especially in hot climates. Ventilated seats circulate air from the seats and help bring down the temperature of your back. Modern mass-market cars offer ventilated seats majorly in the top-end trims. Majorly, ventilated seats are for the front seat passengers.  Currently, the most affordable car in India that offers front-ventilated seats is the Tata Altroz Racer.

Let us look at the top five cars that offer front-ventilated seats:

Tata Altroz Racer:

Tata Altroz Racer is the performance version of the regular Altroz. It offers front-ventilated seats in the R3 variant. Tata Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine.

Tata Altroz Racer R3 variant price: Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet HTX:

Kia Sonet is a sub-4m compact SUV. It offers front-ventilated seats in the HTX variant. Kia Sonet is available in a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Kia Sonet HTX variant price: 11.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Windsor EV:

MG Windsor EV was launched recently in India. It offers front-ventilated seats in the Essence variant. The MG Windsor EV comes with a single battery pack of 38kWh. It has a claimed range of 331km.

MG Windsor EV Essence variant price: Rs 12.00 lakh (ex-showroom. This price is applicable if the battery rental option is selected. 

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV to Tata Nexon EV: Top 5 Most Affordable EV Cars In India

Tata Punch EV:

Tata Punch EV is based on the regular Punch. It offers a front-ventilated seat from the Empowered Plus variant. Tata Punch EV is offered in two battery packs, a 25kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 315km, and a 35kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 421km.

Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus variant price: Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom),

Maruti Suzuki XL6: Alpha +

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a six-seater MPV, a premium version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It offers front-ventilated seats in its Alpha+ variant. XL6 comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha+ variant price: Rs 13.21 lakh (ex-showroom). 
 

Updated 18:31 IST, December 9th 2024

